I'd gone to pick a sick friend as ambulances can't be driven on beach. Even if I broke the law by driving on the beach, let authorities act, why should a man point his camera at me? I've not assaulted the trainer: Former #Goa Tourism Minister Francisco Pacheco on his viral video pic.twitter.com/OTX4bxoELJ— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इस घटना के दौरान नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच मुठभेड़ भी हुई है। जिसमें कुल 6 जवान घायल हो गए हैं।
13 मार्च 2018