Goa Rave party busted by Crime Branch 20 people detained and drugs worth Rs 9 lakhs seized

गोवा: क्राइम ब्रांच ने किया रेव पार्टी का भंडाफोड़, हिरासत में लिए गए 20 लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वागाटोर Updated Sun, 16 Aug 2020 10:23 AM IST
क्राइम ब्रांच ने एक रेव पार्टी का भंडाफोड़ किया है
क्राइम ब्रांच ने एक रेव पार्टी का भंडाफोड़ किया है - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
गोवा में क्राइम ब्रांच ने वागाटोर के फ्रेंगिपैनी विला में शनिवार रात को एक रेव पार्टी का भंडाफोड़ किया। 20 से अधिक लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। जब्त किए गए ड्रग्स की कीमत 9 लाख रुपये है। एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली गई है। मामले की जांच चल रही है।
crime branch drugs rave party fir registered investigation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

