गोवा :वेश्यावृत्ति रैकेट के चंगुल से एक पीड़ित को बचाया, दो गिरफ्तार

गोवा में अपराध शाखा के अधिकारियों और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने वेश्यावृत्ति रैकेट में शामिल दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। इस दौरान पुलिस ने अरामबोल में आरोपियों के चंगुल से एक पीड़िता को बचाया है।

Goa: Officers of the Crime Branch and police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in a prostitution racket; one victim rescued from Arambol