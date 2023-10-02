PM Modi's Gifts Auction: प्रधानमंत्री के उपहारों और स्मृति चिन्हों की होगी नीलामी, PM मोदी ने कही यह बात

Starting today, an exhibition at the @ngma_delhi will display a wide range of gifts and mementoes given to me over the recent past.



Presented to me during various programmes and events across India, they are a testament to the rich culture, tradition and artistic heritage of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)



साथ ही लोगों को एक्स के पोस्ट के जरिए उन्होंने कहा, आज से एक प्रदर्शनी में हाल के दिनों में मुझे दिए गए उपहारों और स्मृति चिन्हों की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला प्रदर्शित की जाएगी। कई कार्यक्रमों और आयोजनों के दौरान मुझे ये दिए गए थे। उन्होंने कहा, हमेशा की तरह, इन वस्तुओं की नीलामी की जाएगी और इनसे मिलने वाले पैसों को नमामि गंगे पहल में लगाया जाएगा।

पीएम मोदी के पोस्ट से पहले केंद्रीय संस्कृति राज्य मंत्री मीनाक्षी लेखी ने नीलामी पर एक प्रेस वार्ता को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा, कई कार्यक्रमों पर प्रधानमंत्री को दिए गए स्मृति चिह्नों और उपहारों की नीलामी अब लाइव है। ई-नीलामी में भाग लेने और नमामि गंगे परियोजना में योगदान करने का लोगों से अनुरोध किया।

