Prime Minister has not been able to bring any black money back to India, on the contrary he has been successful in sending white money out (of the country): Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress. pic.twitter.com/3g45G1nZcv

PM goes on a number of foreign trips & BJP says he is very popular worldwide, if it is so why is this popularity not being used to bring back the people behind the huge bank scams, back to the country?: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress pic.twitter.com/f20Mr5wLKW