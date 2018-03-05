Prime Minister has not been able to bring any black money back to India, on the contrary he has been successful in sending white money out (of the country): Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress. pic.twitter.com/3g45G1nZcv— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
PM goes on a number of foreign trips & BJP says he is very popular worldwide, if it is so why is this popularity not being used to bring back the people behind the huge bank scams, back to the country?: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress pic.twitter.com/f20Mr5wLKW— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018
केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कांग्रेस पर जोरदार हमला बोला है।
5 मार्च 2018