Hindi News ›   India News ›   General elections 2019: P Chidambaram cleared about NYAY Scheme, Country have capacity to implement

कांग्रेस के न्यूनतम आमदनी योजना के वादे पर बोले चिदंबरम- देश के पास 'न्याय' लागू करने की पूरी क्षमता

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:47 AM IST
कांग्रेस की न्यूनतम आमदनी योजना की घोषणा को लेकर बुधवार को वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम ने कहा कि देश के पास इसे लागू करने की पूरी क्षमता है। उन्होंने इस न्याय योजना को लेकर स्पष्ट किया कि इसे चरणबद्ध तरीके से लागू किया जाएगा और पांच करोड़ परिवारों को इसके दायरे में लाया जाएगा।
चिदंबरम ने कहा कि हमने अर्थशास्त्रियों के साथ पर्याप्त विचार-विमर्श किया है, तब जाकर इस योजना का पूरा खाका खींचा है। अर्थशास्त्रियों ने व्यापक तौर पर उन्होंने सहमति जताई है कि भारत के पास योजना लागू करने की क्षमता है। उन्होंने कहा कि विशेषज्ञ समिति हर चरण पर न्याय योजना तैयार करेगी।

congress rahul gandhi indira gandhi nyay scheme what is nyay scheme lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 election general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 आम चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 p chidambaram
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

