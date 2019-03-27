P Chidambaram, Congress on minimum income guarantee scheme announced by Rahul Gandhi: We will identify the poorest 20% of India's families, that is about 5 Crore families & going by an average size of 5 members per family, this scheme will benefit 25 Crore people in India. pic.twitter.com/3n7U5pcyFp— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी थोड़ी देर में कर सकते हैं बड़ा एलान, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
27 मार्च 2019