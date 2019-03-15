BSP Chief Mayawati: Jana Sena and BSP will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; seats have almost been finalized. pic.twitter.com/t7UbHOw8pn — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan after alliance with BSP: We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire. pic.twitter.com/HtF17cfi4T — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

K Kavitha,TRS on BSP&Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh&Telangana: It's just a political stunt. Main issue will be if they're going to fight polls independently or they'll contest polls with Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. They'll have to give clarity on this to the people pic.twitter.com/knPnNLP0u0 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

आंध्र प्रदेश में अपनी पैठ बनाने के लिए बसपा और जन सेना ने हाथ मिला लिया है। जन सेना, मशहूर तेलुगू स्टार पवन कल्याण का राजनीतिक दल है। मायावती की पार्टी बसपा और जन सेना मिलकर लोकसभा का चुनाव लड़ने जा रहे हैं। इसकी घोषणा आज एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुई जिसमें मायावती और पवन कल्याण समेत कई नेता मौजूद रहे।प्रेस कॉन्फेंस के दौरान पवन ने कहा, "हम मायावती को देश की प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देखना चाहते हैं। यह हम लोगों की तमन्ना और प्रबल इच्छा है।" जन सेना और बसपा के बीच सीटों का बंटवारा भी लगभग तय हो चुका है।राज्य में बसपा और जन सेना पार्टी के गठबंधन पर तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (टीआरएस) की नेता के कविता ने कहा है कि यह महज एक राजनीतिक स्टंट है, उन्हें यह स्पष्ट करना चाहिए कि वे स्वतंत्र रूप से लड़ेंगे या चंद्रबाबू नायडू के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।आंध्र प्रदेश में लोकसभा की 25 सीटें हैं। यहां एक ही चरण में 11 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा।जन सेना पार्टी की स्थापना करीब पांच साल पहले 14 मार्च 2014 को पहले हुई थी। इसके संस्थापक पवन कल्याण हैं। पार्टी का मुख्यालय प्रशासन नगर, जुबली हिल्स, हैदराबाद, तेलंगाना में है। वहीं पार्टी का चुनाव चिन्ह गिलास है।