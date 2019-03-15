शहर चुनें

मायावती और पवन कल्याण मिलकर लड़ेंगे चुनाव, टीआरएस ने बताया राजनीतिक स्टंट

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Mar 2019 04:06 PM IST
साउथ अभिनेता पवन कल्याण-मायावती
साउथ अभिनेता पवन कल्याण-मायावती - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में अपनी पैठ बनाने के लिए बसपा और जन सेना ने हाथ मिला लिया है। जन सेना, मशहूर तेलुगू स्टार पवन कल्याण का राजनीतिक दल है। मायावती की पार्टी बसपा और जन सेना मिलकर लोकसभा का चुनाव लड़ने जा रहे हैं। इसकी घोषणा आज एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में हुई जिसमें मायावती और पवन कल्याण समेत कई नेता मौजूद रहे। 
प्रेस कॉन्फेंस के दौरान पवन ने कहा, "हम मायावती को देश की प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देखना चाहते हैं। यह हम लोगों की तमन्ना और प्रबल इच्छा है।" जन सेना और बसपा के बीच सीटों का बंटवारा भी लगभग तय हो चुका है। 
राज्य में बसपा और जन सेना पार्टी के गठबंधन पर तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (टीआरएस) की नेता के कविता ने कहा है कि यह महज एक राजनीतिक स्टंट है, उन्हें यह स्पष्ट करना चाहिए कि वे स्वतंत्र रूप से लड़ेंगे या चंद्रबाबू नायडू के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। 
आंध्र प्रदेश में लोकसभा की 25 सीटें हैं। यहां एक ही चरण में 11 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा।

जन सेना पार्टी
जन सेना पार्टी की स्थापना करीब पांच साल पहले 14 मार्च 2014 को पहले हुई थी। इसके संस्थापक पवन कल्याण हैं। पार्टी का मुख्यालय प्रशासन नगर, जुबली हिल्स, हैदराबाद, तेलंगाना में है। वहीं पार्टी का चुनाव चिन्ह गिलास है। 

election lok sabha elections 2019 general election pawan kalyan bsp jsp andhra pradesh lok sabha seat mayawati
