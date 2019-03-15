BSP Chief Mayawati: Jana Sena and BSP will fight together in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana; seats have almost been finalized. pic.twitter.com/t7UbHOw8pn— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan after alliance with BSP: We would like to see Behen ji Mayawati ji as the Prime Minister of our country, this is our wish and our ardent desire. pic.twitter.com/HtF17cfi4T— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
K Kavitha,TRS on BSP&Jana Sena alliance in Andhra Pradesh&Telangana: It's just a political stunt. Main issue will be if they're going to fight polls independently or they'll contest polls with Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh. They'll have to give clarity on this to the people pic.twitter.com/knPnNLP0u0— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
आतंकी सरगना मसूद अजहर को वैश्विक आतंकी के रूप में सूचीबद्ध करने के मामले में कांग्रेस के कूटनीतिक विफलता के आरोपों को खारिज करते हुए विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भारत को अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय से अभूतपूर्व समर्थन मिला है।
15 मार्च 2019