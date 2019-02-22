शहर चुनें

गौरी लंकेश: मुंबई कोर्ट ने राहुल और येचुरी के खिलाफ शुरू की मानहानि प्रक्रिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 22 Feb 2019 12:26 PM IST
गौरी लंकेश
गौरी लंकेश
गौरी लंकेश हत्याकांड में आरएसएस पर आरोप लगाने के मामले में मुंबई की एक अदालत ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और सीताराम येचुरी के खिलाफ मानहानि की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। मानहानि का यह मामला एक आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता ने दाखिल किया है। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 25 मार्च को होगी। अदालत ने उन्हें व्यक्तिगत तौर पर पेश होने के लिए कहा है।
gauri lankesh mumbai court rahul gandhi sitaram yechury गौरी लंकेश
