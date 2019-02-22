A Mumbai court has issued defamation process against Rahul Gandhi & Sitaram Yechury for making allegations against RSS over Gauri Lankesh murder. Defamation case was filed by one RSS worker. Next date of hearing is 25th March, the Court has asked them appear before it in person.— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019
गडकरी ने कहा, 'अगर इस तरह से वो बर्ताव करेंगे और आतंकवाद का समर्थन करेंगे तो फिर उनके साथ मानवता का व्यवहार करने का क्या मतलब है।'
22 फरवरी 2019