G Parameshwara Karnataka Income Tax Department raid at premises of Siddhartha Medical College

कर्नाटक: पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के ठिकानों पर दूसरे दिन भी छापे, अबतक 4.52 करोड़ रुपये बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 10:40 AM IST
कर्नाटक के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम जी परमेश्वर
कर्नाटक के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम जी परमेश्वर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता जी परमेश्वर के ठिकानों पर गुरुवार से चल रही आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी आज भी जारी है। उनसे संबंधित ट्रस्ट द्वारा संचालित मेडिकल कॉलेज में कुछ अनियमितताएं पाई गई थी, जिसके बाद आज आयकर विभाग ने सिद्धार्थ मेडिकल कॉलेज के परिसर में छापेमारी शुरू की है।  वहीं, दूसरी ओर जी परमेस्वर के भाई के बेटे आनंद के घर पर भी आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी चल रही है। गुरुवार हुई छापेमारी में कांग्रेस नेता जी परमेश्वर के ठिकानों से आयकर विभाग को अबतक 4.52 करोड़ रुपये बरामद हुए हैं। आज भी छापे जारी हैं, जिसको लेकर उम्मीद हैं कि धनराशि बढ़ सकती है। 
नीट परीक्षा से जुड़ी करोड़ों रुपये की टैक्स चोरी के शक में की गई इस छापेमारी में इन दोनों के आवासों समेत कर्नाटक और राजस्थान में करीब 30 ठिकाने खंगाले गए। मई 2018 से जुलाई 2019 तक कर्नाटक के उप मुख्यमंत्री रहे परमेश्वर का परिवार सिद्धार्थ ग्रुप ऑफ इंस्टीट्यूशंस चलाता है, जिसकी स्थापना 58 साल पहले उनके पिता एचएम गंगाधराय ने की थी। गुरुवार को जी परमेश्वर ने कहा था कि मुझे छापेमारी के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है। मुझे नहीं पता वे लोग कहां इन छापेमारियों को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि उन्हें छानबीन कर लेने दीजिए, मुझे इस पर कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। अगर हमारी तरफ से कोई गलती है तो हम इसे सुधारेंगे।
karnataka congress g parameshwara आयकर विभाग
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

