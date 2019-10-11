कर्नाटक: पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के ठिकानों पर दूसरे दिन भी छापे, अबतक 4.52 करोड़ रुपये बरामद

वहीं, दूसरी ओर जी परमेस्वर के भाई के बेटे आनंद के घर पर भी आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी चल रही है।
Karnataka: Income Tax Department's raid at premises of Siddhartha Medical College continues for the second day today. Income tax Dept has found irregularities in the medical college run by a trust related to Congress leader & former Deputy CM G Parameshwara. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZpJqsbLbTf— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
गुरुवार हुई छापेमारी में कांग्रेस नेता जी परमेश्वर के ठिकानों से आयकर विभाग को अबतक 4.52 करोड़ रुपये बरामद हुए हैं। आज भी छापे जारी हैं, जिसको लेकर उम्मीद हैं कि धनराशि बढ़ सकती है।
Bengaluru: Income Tax dept's raids are underway at the house of Anand - son of Congress leader and former Deputy CM G Parameshwara's brother. Raids are also being done at premises of Siddhartha Medical College. The College is run by a trust related to G Parameshwara. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/dczfH6cJ2G— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
Director General of Income Tax, Patanjali: A total of Rs 4.52 Crores were recovered in the Income Tax raids yesterday.The Income Tax department conducted raids at around 30 premises of former Deputy CM of Karnataka G Parameshwara yesterday. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/KGk7hTUzQH — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
11 अक्टूबर 2019