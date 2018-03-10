French President #EmmanuelMacron inspects guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan pic.twitter.com/qdc8LXNwoI— ANI (@ANI) 10 March 2018
I think we have very good chemistry, our two great democracies have a historic relationship: French President #EmmanuelMacron pic.twitter.com/YWQNid1clm— ANI (@ANI) 10 March 2018
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में राष्ट्रीय जनप्रतिनिधि सम्मेलन में भाषण दिया। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सामाजिक न्याय के तहत सबको बराबरी मिलनी चाहिए।
10 मार्च 2018