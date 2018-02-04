अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Four percent reservation for government jobs in handicaps

दिव्यांगों को सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने दिया बड़ा तोहफा

गोरखपुर ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 10:53 PM IST
Four percent reservation for government jobs in handicaps
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : amar ujala
केंद्रीय उच्च शिक्षा संस्थान और सरकारी नौकरी में आरक्षण जैसी सुविधा अब यूपी के दिव्यांगों को भी मिलेगी। इसका एलान रविवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने किया। गोरखपुर यूनिवर्सिटी परिसर में आयोजित दिव्यांगों के सहायक उपकरण वितरण समारोह में मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि यूपी के दिव्यांगों को अब सरकारी नौकरियों में तीन के बजाय चार फीसदी आरक्षण मिलेगा। यह फैसला लिया जा चुका है।

RELATED

उन्होंने कहा कि उच्च शिक्षा संस्थानों की दाखिल प्रक्रिया में पांच फीसदी आरक्षण देने का फैसला भी जल्द होगा। इस पर केंद्र सरकार ने पहले ही फैसला ले लिया है। अब यूपी में अनुपालन सुनिश्चित कराया जाएगा। योगी ने  सभी जिलाधिकारी और सीएमओ से हर सोमवार को विकलांग प्रमाण पत्र बनाए जाने की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है। साथ ही प्रमाण पत्र का वितरण सुनिश्चित कराया जाए। इसमें किसी तरह की लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। 
jobs yogi adityanath reservation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika Release date postponed
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद अब बढ़ी 'झांसी की रानी' की मुश्किलें, रिलीज पर गहराया संकट, जानिए क्यों

4 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar walked on his hand for padman promotion
Bollywood

पैडमैन को सुपरहिट कराने के लिए अक्षय ने अपनाया अनोखा तरीका, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

4 फरवरी 2018

nanda to anushka sharma 5 actresses play ghost role in film
Bollywood

नंदा से लेकर अनुष्का तक, ये 5 एक्ट्रेसेस मरने के बाद भी फिल्म में निभाया लीड रोड

4 फरवरी 2018

sushmita sen walks to lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

42 की उम्र में सुष्मिता ने पहली बार पहनीं वेडिंग ड्रेस, तस्वीरें देख कहेंगे दुल्हन हो तो ऐसी

4 फरवरी 2018

rajkummar rao and anil kapoor hanging out in a chemist shop padman challenge
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर बेचने लगे सैनिटरी पैड, माधुरी दीक्षित और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को दिया ये चैलेंज

4 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan reached in Ram Kapoor show comedy high school replace Rani Mukherjee
Bollywood

सलमान ने फिर निभाई रानी मुखर्जी के साथ दोस्ती, बीमार होते हुए भी किया कुछ ऐसा काम

4 फरवरी 2018

romance stories 5 cricketers with bollywood actress
Bollywood

बुमराह ही नहीं इन 5 क्रिकेटर्स ने भी चुराया एक्ट्रेसेस का दिल, ऐसा है बॉलीवुड और खेल का कनेक्शन

4 फरवरी 2018

women protest against Ram gopal Varma's film God Sex and Truth in Andhra Pradesh
Bollywood

रामगोपाल वर्मा की फिल्म 'गॉड, सेक्स एंड ट्रूथ' को लेकर कहां मचा है बवाल और क्यों?

4 फरवरी 2018

know about how to cook lentils of Green peas
Healthy Food

रेसिपी: सेहत के साथ रखें स्वाद का भी ख्याल, ऐसे बनाएं हरी मटर की दाल

4 फरवरी 2018

avoid these harmful mistakes while eating the food
Healthy Food

खाना खाते समय भूलकर भी ना करें ये गलतियां, वर्ना बाद में पछताना पड़ेगा

4 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

The central government has expressed its hope to get Rs 4,000 crore from SEBI
India News

सरकार को सेबी से 4,000 करोड़ मिलने की उम्मीद, RBI से भी 13,000 करोड़ मांग चुका है केंद्र 

केंद्र सरकार राजकोषीय घाटा पूरा करने के लिए गैर कर राजस्व बढ़ाने की कवायद के तहत बाजार नियामक भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (सेबी) से 3,000-4,000 करोड़ रुपये का अधिशेष कोष प्राप्त करने की उम्मीद कर रही है।

4 फरवरी 2018

Rahul gandhi is the only option for PM Narendra Modi says congress
India News

कांग्रेस ने बताया, देश की राजनीति में कौन है पीएम मोदी का विकल्प

4 फरवरी 2018

Pm modi addresses Parivartana Yatra rally ahead of karnataka election and criticise congress 
India News

पीएम मोदी का बड़ा ऐलान- कर्नाटक में येदियुरप्पा होंगे बीजेपी के सीएम उम्मीदवार

4 फरवरी 2018

Amar ujala Poll: Team India also needs a mentor like former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: टीम इंडिया को भी राहुल द्रविड़ जैसे मेंटर की जरूरत 

4 फरवरी 2018

station master of matunga mamta kulkarni put station on track
India News

माटुंगा रेलवे स्टेशन को पटरी पर ला रही हैं ममता कुलकर्णी

4 फरवरी 2018

Ghulam Nabi Azad told party workers that Lok Sabha polls likely to be this November
India News

गुलाम नबी आजाद की कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील, नवंबर में लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए रहें तैयार

4 फरवरी 2018

If Ram Temple is not built in India where else will that be Pakistan Says Giriraj Singh 
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- अगर राम मंदिर भारत में नहीं बनेगा तो क्या पाकिस्तान में बनेगा?

4 फरवरी 2018

Class 10 autistic student not approved to take exams
India News

कक्षा 10 के ऑटिस्टिक पीड़ित छात्र को परीक्षा देने की नहीं मिली मंजूरी

4 फरवरी 2018

Tripura election: Rajnath singh wants CBI probe in journalist sudip datta bhowmik case
India News

त्रिपुरा में भाजपा की सरकार बनवाइए, पत्रकार भौमिक की मौत की करवाएंगे CBI जांच: राजनाथ

4 फरवरी 2018

Mumbai airport breaks own record, 980 flights arrivals and landings in on January 20
India News

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट ने तोड़ा खुद का रिकॉर्ड, 24 घंटे में उड़ी 980 फ्लाइट्स

4 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इंसानों के बाद अब गऊ माता का भी बनेगा ‘आधार’

बजट 2018 में पशुओं के लिए भी स्कीम लाई गई है नाम है ‘पशु सजीवनी’। ‘पशु सजीवनी’ दरअसल वैसे ही काम करेगी जैसे आपके लिए आधार कार्ड। ‘पशु सजीवनी’ के तहत चार करोड़ पशुओं का पहचान पत्र बनाया जाएगा।

4 फरवरी 2018

Watch: Students sell pakodas ahead of PM’s Bengaluru visit 3:08

VIDEO: यहां छात्रों ने स्कॉलर गाउन पहन बेचे पकौड़े

4 फरवरी 2018

NUMBER OF ENCOUNTERS IN YOGI GOVERNMENT IN 10 MONTHS 2:04

देखिए योगी सरकार के 10 महीनों में एनकाउंटर के आंकड़े

4 फरवरी 2018

KAIRANA MP HUKUM SINGH PASSES AWAY IN JP HOSPITAL NOIDA, WAS SUFFERING FROM BREATHING PROBLEMS 1:00

कैराना सांसद हुकुम सिंह का निधन, देखिए किस वजह से हुई मौत

4 फरवरी 2018

NIRMALA SITHARAMAN VISIT FORWARD POSTS OF LADAKH AT INDO-CHINA BORDER 0:45

यहां रक्षा मंत्री ने की देश के ‘हीरोज’ की हौसलाफजाई

4 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Three thousand got jobs in 12 thousand
Ballia

12 हजार में तीन हजार को मिला रोजगार

2 फरवरी 2018

Know the possibility of job after integrated BSc BEd course
Career Plus

जानें, इंटीग्रेटेड बीएससी बीएड कोर्स के बाद जॉब की संभावनाएं

27 जनवरी 2018

Designing the first mobile phone in the country, jobs will be created
Gadgets

देश में डिजाइन पहला मोबाइल फोन लॉन्च, नौकरियों का होगा सृजन

25 जनवरी 2018

automation will kill customer care jobs in india, marketing will not suffer, says report
Online Market

ऑटोमेशन से कस्टमर केयर सर्विस को सर्वाधिक खतरा, मैनेजमेंट तथा मार्केटिंग में नहीं पड़ेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

Demonetisation and Recession reduces jobs says Assocham
Business

नोटबंदी और मंदी से कम हो रहे नौकरियों के अवसर: एसोचैम

11 दिसंबर 2017

companies will pay 10 to 15 percent hike in 2018 after trimming of jobs in 2017
Business

नौकरीपेशा लोगों के लिए 'अच्छा' होगा 2018, इस शर्त पर मिलेगी अच्छी हाइक

10 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.