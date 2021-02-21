दुबई से लौटे चार लोगों ने तोड़े क्वारंटीन होने के नियम, बीएमसी ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत

बृहन्मुंबई नगर निगम ने अनिवार्य रूप से कोविड-19 क्वारंटीन दिशानिर्देशों का उल्लंघन करने के लिए दुबई से लौटे चार लोगों के खिलाफ अंधेरी पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत दर्ज की है।

Maharashtra: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has filed a complaint at Andheri police station against 4 people, who returned from Dubai, for violating mandatory Covid quarantine guidelines.