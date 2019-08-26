शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Four people of the same family were found dead in Ahmednagar Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र के अहमदनगर में एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की मौत, आत्महत्या करने का शक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदनगर Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 04:30 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के अहमदनगर जिले में सोमवार की सुबह दो नाबालिग सहित एक ही परिवार के चार सदस्य मृत पाए गए। सब डिविजनल पुलिस अधिकारी (एसडीपीओ) अजित पाटिल ने बताया कि बाबाजी बाधे (41), उनकी पत्नी कविता (35), उनके बेटे आदित्य (15) और धनंजय (13) पारनेर तहसील के गुनोर गांव स्थित अपने घर में लोह की एक रॉड से झूलते पाए गए।
विज्ञापन
पाटिल ने कहा, पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। हमारा मानना है कि किसान बाबाजी ने अपनी पत्नी और बेटों की हत्या कर दी और फिर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

40 साल तक इस एक्टर ने स्क्रीन पर किया राज, आखिरी दिनों में भुखमरी-तंगहाली का हुआ था शिकार

26 अगस्त 2019

A. K. Hangal
एके हंगल
एके हंगल
एके हंगल
Bollywood

40 साल तक इस एक्टर ने स्क्रीन पर किया राज, आखिरी दिनों में भुखमरी-तंगहाली का हुआ था शिकार

26 अगस्त 2019

Bollywood

सिंधु की जीत पर स्टार्स की बधाई और राजनीति में आएंगे संजय दत्त सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

26 अगस्त 2019

PV Sindhu and Sanjay Dutt:
A. K. Hangal
inder kumar
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood

सिंधु की जीत पर स्टार्स की बधाई और राजनीति में आएंगे संजय दत्त सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

26 अगस्त 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

26 अगस्त राशिफल: हफ्ते का पहला दिन जानें किन राशियों के लिए रहेगा लकी

26 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी, मनोहर पर्रिकर, अनंत कुमार, सुषमा स्वराज और अरुण जेटली
India News

एक वर्ष में भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने खो दिए अपने पांच सितारे

25 अगस्त 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 26 अगस्त से 1 सितंबर: महीने का आखिरी हफ्ता किसके लिए रहेगा शुभ

26 अगस्त 2019

अरुण जेटली
Dehradun

यादेंः अरुण जेटली ने खुद बताया था कि नोटबंदी का आइडिया उन्हें किसने दिया...

26 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
four people dead suicide ahmednagar maharashtra
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गुलाम नबी आजाद, महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नजरबंद नेताओं पर फैसला जल्द, विदेश से पीएम मोदी के लौटने का इंतजार

26 अगस्त 2019

अमेजन जंगल में लगी भयंकर आग
World

अमेजन के जंगलों में आग बुझाने की कोशिशें तेज, जी7 ने किया ब्राजील के समर्थन का एलान

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त
Bollywood

10 साल बाद राजनीति में फिर कदम रखेंगे संजय दत्त, महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री ने किया दावा

26 अगस्त 2019

Bio diversity park
Varanasi

उत्तर प्रदेश के 16 जिलों में बनेगा जैव विविधता पार्क, पर्यटन को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

26 अगस्त 2019

चाकू से कान काटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

बरेली में गुस्साये दामाद ने चबाई सास की नाक, चाकू से काट दिया कान

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood

बेटी की फिल्म में दखलअंदाजी के आरोप पर बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- ये बात कोई प्रोड्यूसर नहीं...

26 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बिना टैग वाले वाहन चालकों को सात दिन की राहत

26 अगस्त 2019

पासपोर्ट
Aligarh

मुस्लिम महिला ने हिंदू महिला के नाम से बनवाया पासपोर्ट, इस तरह पकड़ी गई

26 अगस्त 2019

prabhas
Bollywood

कपिल के शो में प्रभास ने किया 5 हजार से ज्यादा लव प्रपोजल मिलने का खुलासा, बोले- मैंने इसे कभी..

26 अगस्त 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कुपोषण से बच्ची की मौत पर पिता और दादी को छह माह कैद

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
India News

सरकार ने घटाई सैनिटरी नैपकिन की कीमत, जन औषधि केंद्रों पर एक रुपये में मिलेगा पैड

सरकार ने अपने जन औषधि केंद्रों पर बिकने वाले सैनिटरी नैपकिन की कीमत घटाकर एक रुपये प्रति पैड करने की घोषणा की है। वर्तमान में इसका मूल्य ढाई रुपये है। सरकार ने महिला स्वच्छता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए यह कदम उठाया है।

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भ्रष्टाचार पर मोदी सरकार का एक और वार, फिर 22 अफसरों को जबरन किया रिटायर

26 अगस्त 2019

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को खतरा कम, एसपीजी हटाई गई, जेड प्लस सुरक्षा में रहेंगे

26 अगस्त 2019

बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

माओवाद के खात्मे के लिए अमित शाह ने बुलाई बैठक, कई राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री हुए शामिल

26 अगस्त 2019

कोबरा सांप
India News

ओडिशा: व्यक्ति ने कूरियर पार्सल खोला तो निकला कोबरा

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मौसम: मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात सहित इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश के चलते अगले 24 घंटे भारी

26 अगस्त 2019

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
India News

झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा नीतीश का 'तीर', चुनाव चिन्ह फ्रीज

26 अगस्त 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद, महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नजरबंद नेताओं पर फैसला जल्द, विदेश से पीएम मोदी के लौटने का इंतजार

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
India News

आईएएस अधिकारी के इस्तीफे के बहाने प्रियंका का मोदी सरकार पर निशाना

26 अगस्त 2019

गुजरात के 80 लोग पाकिस्तान में फंसे हुए हैं
India News

गुजरात: पाकिस्तान में फंसे गोधरा के रहने वाले 80 लोग, भारत सरकार से मांगी मदद

26 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

हिमाचल प्रदेश में पानी की मार, मूसलाधार बारिश में बह गए नेशनल हाईवे 5 समेत कई रास्ते

हिमाचल प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश और लैंडस्लाइड ने हालात खराब कर दिए हैं। कई रास्ते बंद हैं। राजधानी शिमला के रामपुर में बादल फटा है। जिस वजह से नेशनल हाईवे 5 बंद हो गया है। वहीं चंबा जिले में मणिमहेश यात्रा भी रोकी गई है।

26 अगस्त 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 1:48

साध्वी प्रज्ञा का भाजपा के बड़े नेताओं पर बेतुका बयान, 'मारक शक्ति' का इस्तेमाल कर रहा है विपक्ष

26 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:38

मदर टेरेसा पर भी लगा दिए गए थे धर्म परिवर्तन करवाने के आरोप

26 अगस्त 2019

सोना 1:11

इतिहास में पहली बार इतना महंगा हुआ सोना, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

26 अगस्त 2019

आग 1:20

Noida के Spice Mall में लगी Fire, समय रहते आग पर पाया गया काबू

26 अगस्त 2019

Related

स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी, गुजरात
India News

गुजरात: स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी दर्शन को पहुंचे 34000 दर्शनार्थी, टूटे पुराने सारे रिकॉर्ड

26 अगस्त 2019

बीते गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला: चिदंबरम की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

26 अगस्त 2019

supreme court
India News

आम्रपाली खरीदारों को राहतः सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश, एनबीसीसी जल्दी पूरा करे प्रोजेक्ट

26 अगस्त 2019

वीजी सिद्धार्थ (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कैफे कॉफी डे के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ की फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में आत्महत्या की पुष्टि: पुलिस

26 अगस्त 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
India News

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने केंद्र पर साधा निशाना, कहा- गड़बड़ी के लिए कौन जिम्मेदार, नोटबंदी? जीएसटी? नीतियां

26 अगस्त 2019

कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: सिद्धारमैया का कुमारस्वामी पर हमला- मुझे दोस्त नहीं हमेशा दुश्मन समझा

26 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited