Founder of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal quit as chairman

जेट एयरवेज के संस्थापक नरेश गोयल ने चेयरमैन पद से दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 03:36 PM IST
नरेश गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
नरेश गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रही जेट एयरवेज लिमिटेड के चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल ने अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। गोयल और उनकी पत्नी अनीता गोयल आज कंपनी का बोर्ड  छोड़ सकते हैं। कंपनी की खराब आर्थिक स्थिति के चलते गोयल ने यह फैसला लिया है। 
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कंपनी के चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव विनय दुबे कंपनी से जुड़े रहेंगे। 25 साल पुरानी इस कंपनी को नरेश गोयल ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ 1993 में स्थापित किया था।

इस महीने की शुरुआत में रॉयटर्स ने रिपोर्ट दी थी कि गोयल चेयरमैन पद छोड़ने के लिए और कंपनी में अपने 51 फीसदी हिस्सा घटाने के लिए राजी हो गए थे। रिपोर्ट में यह भी कहा गया था कि जेट के ऋणदाता गोयल की पूरी हिस्सेदारी खत्म कर सकते हैं और आने वाले समय में नए खरीदार की खोज शुरू कर सकते हैं। 

naresh goyal jet airways jet airways chairman of jet airways naresh goyal quits जेट एयरवेज
कांग्रेस कार्यसमिति की बैठक के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते राहुल गांधी
India News

राहुल गांधी का वादा- सबसे गरीब परिवारों को हर साल 72 हजाए रुपये देगी कांग्रेस सरकार

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि 20 फीसदी गरीब परिवारों को हर साल 72 हजार रुपये देगी। जिस परिवार की आमदनी 12 हजार रुपये महीना से कम है, उनके खाते में सालाना 72 हजार रुपये भेजे जाएंगे।

25 मार्च 2019

अलर्ट पर सुरक्षाबल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

न्यूजीलैंड हमले का बदला भारत में लेने की फिराक में आतंकी, कई शहरों में अलर्ट जारी

25 मार्च 2019

Giriraj Singh(File Photo)
India News

टिकट मिल गया तो दिल्ली में क्यों डेरा जमाए हैं गिरिराज सिंह, क्या बेगूसराय से नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव?

25 मार्च 2019

Manoj tiwari, Sapna Chaudhary
India News

क्या मनोज तिवारी से 'चाय पर चर्चा' के बाद कांग्रेस से दूर हुईं सपना चौधरी?

25 मार्च 2019

राधा रवि
India News

अभिनेता राधा रवि ने महिला पर की अभद्र टिप्पणी, डीएमके ने किया निलंबित

25 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह, शंकर सिंह वाघेला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं ये नेता, भाजपा को पहली बार जिताई थी गांधीनगर सीट

25 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को मुलायम-अखिलेश की संपत्ति को लेकर जारी किया नोटिस

25 मार्च 2019

Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi 25 march 
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: एनसीपी ने जारी की स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची, शरद पवार, सुप्रिया सुले करेंगे प्रचार

25 मार्च 2019

बोर्डिंग पास पर लगी पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया ने बोर्डिंग पास पर लगाई पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर, आलोचना शुरू

25 मार्च 2019

नितिन गड़करी-प्रियंका गांधी
India News

नितिन गड़करी का प्रियंका पर तंज, बोले- हमने जलमार्ग नहीं बनाया होता तो कैसे करतीं यात्रा

25 मार्च 2019

