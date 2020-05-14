कांग्रेस एमएलसी ने येदियुरप्पा को लिखा पत्र, ईदगाह या मस्जिद में ईद की नमाज पढ़ने की मांग की

Former Union Minister & Congress Karnataka MLC, C M Ibrahim has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Letter states, "After consulting medical experts, take a suitable decision enabling Muslims all over the state to offer Idd prayers at Idgah Maidan or Masjids....". pic.twitter.com/Fcaxdv79ek— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.