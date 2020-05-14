शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Former Union Minister and Congress Karnataka MLC, C M Ibrahim has written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over Eid prayer

कांग्रेस एमएलसी ने येदियुरप्पा को लिखा पत्र, ईदगाह या मस्जिद में ईद की नमाज पढ़ने की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 14 May 2020 08:53 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस के एमएलसी सी एम इब्राहिम ने ईद को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा को पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने सीएम से ईदगाह या मस्जिद में ईद की नमाज अदा करने की मांग की है। पत्र में कहा गया है, चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों से परामर्श करने के बाद, राज्य के मुसलमानों को ईदगाह मैदान या मस्जिद में ईद की नमाज अदा करने के लिए उपयुक्त निर्णय लें।
बता दें कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी की वजह से देशभर में लागू लॉकडाउन के चलते राजनीतिक और धार्मिक सभाओं, सामूहिक रूप से मस्जिदों में नमाज पढ़ने और मंदिरों में पूजा करने पर रोक है। 
bs yediyurappa c m ibrahim eid 2020

