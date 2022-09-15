Samy Vellu Death : मलेशिया के पूर्व मंत्री डॉ. वेल्लू का निधन, पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पीएम मोदी ने अपने शोक संदेश में कहा ‘वेल्लू के निधन से दुखी हूं। उनके परिवार के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना। ओम शांति।‘
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Saddened by the passing away of Tun Dr. S. Samy Vellu, Former Cabinet Minister of Malaysia and the first Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee from Malaysia. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti." pic.twitter.com/3ueXOmQEQb— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022
