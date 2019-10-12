शहर चुनें

Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara Personal Assistant allegedly committed suicide Bengaluru

जी परमेश्वर के घर पर आयकर विभाग की छापेमारी, मृत मिला निजी सहायक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 02:45 PM IST
जी परमेश्वर के निजी सहायक रमेश ने आत्महत्या की
जी परमेश्वर के निजी सहायक रमेश ने आत्महत्या की - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग ने शनिवार को कर्नाटक के पूर्व उप-मुख्यमंत्री जी परमेश्वर के घर पर छापेमारी की। जहां उन्हें उनका निजी सहायक जी परमेश्वर का शव पेड़ से लटका हुआ मिला। इस सहायक का नाम रमेश है। जिसने कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या कर ली है।
पुलिस ने कहा कि रमेश का शव आज सुबह बंगलूरू के गनाना भारती क्षेत्र में पेड़ से लटका हुआ मिला। आयकर विभाग के जिन अधिकारियों ने परमेश्वर के आवास, कार्यालय और शिक्षण संस्थानों पर छापेमारी की थी उन्होंने रमेश पर भी शिकंजा कसा था।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

