झूठ बोल रहा पाक,आतंकी हाफिज सईद के खिलाफ सबूतों की भरमार : हामिद करजई

Oh! There is plenty of evidence, everyone knows that! :Hamid Karzai, Former Afghanistan President on Pakistan PM's statement that there is no evidence against Hafiz Saeed pic.twitter.com/OS6QQj5Onn— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
They should do all they can, through political, economical & other means, to bring Pakistan, their Army & Intelligence, to recognition that the use of extremism as a tool is no longer tolerated by the world: Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on US' aid-cut for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/LIGVCCV1Xj— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विवादों में चल रही फिल्म पद्मावत को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बड़ा फैसला दिया है।
18 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.