कर्नाटक: भाजपा विधायक बोले- हिंदुओं के लिए खत्म नहीं हुआ है मथुरा और वाराणसी का मुद्दा 

For Hindus, that issue of Mathura and Varanasi is not over. We, as Hindus, feel that injustice was done to our places of great religious importance. That should be corrected and justice needs to be done with Mathura and Varanasi: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad in Hubli pic.twitter.com/0G0fYK10Oe— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.