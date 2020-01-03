पश्चिम बंगाल: पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट में पांच लोगों की मौत

West Bengal: Five persons dead in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Naihati area of North 24 Parganas district. Fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/DhdEtLhoSV— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
केंद्र सरकार आए दिन खर्च घटाने पर जोर देती है, तो वहीं अर्धसैनिक बलों में तैनात कई आईपीएस अफसरों की बीवियां सरकारी गाड़ी, ड्राइवर और कुक का लुत्फ उठा रही हैं।
3 जनवरी 2020