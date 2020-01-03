शहर चुनें

Five persons dead in an explosion at firecracker factory in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल: पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट में पांच लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 04:50 PM IST
Explosion at firecracker factory
Explosion at firecracker factory - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के नॉर्थ 24 परगना जिले के नैहाटी इलाके में एक पटाखा फैक्टरी में विस्फोट होने से पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई है। मौके पर दमकल कर्मी राहत-बचाव कार्य में जुटे हुए हैं।
explosion firecracker factory west bengal
