IAF: भारतीय वायुसेना में 14.6 फीसदी है महिला अधिकारियों की संख्या, 31 साल पहले प्रथम बैच ने लिया था प्रशिक्षण

भारतीय वायुसेना में महिला अधिकारियों की भूमिका को लेकर एक जानकारी सामने आई है। भारतीय वायुसेना के अधिकारी ने बताया कि 31 साल पहले महिला कैडेटों के पहले बैच ने प्रशासन और शिक्षा शाखाओं में शामिल होने के लिए वायुसेना अकादमी में अपना प्रशिक्षण शुरू किया था। आज, वायुसेना में लगभग 1880 महिला अधिकारी हैं, जो अधिकारी कैडर के लगभग 14.6 फीसदी हैं। उनके साथ जल्द ही 155 अग्निवीर वायु महिलाएं भी शामिल होने वाली हैं।
31 years ago, the first batch of women cadets commenced their training at the Air Force Academy to join the Administration and education branches. Today, the Air Force has approx 1880 women officers who form about 14.6% of the officer cadre. They are soon to be joined by 155… pic.twitter.com/sVg2NYZZtN— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023
