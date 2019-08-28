शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Fire broken out in a timberyard at Mustafa Bazaar in Byculla, Mumbai

मुंबई: मझगांव के मुस्तफा बाजार में लकड़ी के गोदाम में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की आठ गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 06:57 AM IST
fire
fire - फोटो : ANI
बायकुला के मझगांव के संता सावता मार्ग पर मुस्तफा बाजार में लकड़ी के गोदाम में बुधवार तड़के भीषण आग लग गई। आग की भयावहता का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि मौके पर दमकल की आठ गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं। 
 फिलहाल आग से किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए दमकल विभाग की आठ गाड़ियां जुटी हुईं हैं।
 
इससे पहले महाराष्ट्र के गोरेगांव में औद्योगिक क्षेत्र के दो गोदामों में शनिवार (24 अगस्त) सुबह भीषण आग लग गई थी। आग को नियंत्रित करने के दौरान दो दमकलकर्मी घायल हो गए थे। 

मुंबई फायर ब्रिगेड प्रमुख एस रहांगदले के मुताबिक, गोरेगांव पश्चिम के उद्योग नगर इंडस्ट्रियर एस्टेट के प्लॉट नंबर सात में सुबह करीब छह बजकर 57 मिनट पर आग लगी। आग रासायनिक और दवा उत्पादों के दो गोदामों में लगी थी।
