शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out in a building at Noukaghat in Siliguri

पश्चिम बंगाल: सिलीगुड़ी में इमारत में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिलीगुड़ी Updated Sat, 21 Nov 2020 03:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
इमारत में आग
इमारत में आग - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलीगुड़ी शहर के नौकाघाट में एक इमारत में आग लग गई है। मौके पर दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां मौजूद है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
विज्ञापन

 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national siliguri fire break out west bengal

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हिरासत में भारती सिंह
India News

ड्रग्स मामला: मशहूर कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह के घर से मिला गांजा, हिरासत में पति-पत्नी

21 नवंबर 2020

डॉक्टर निशा हत्याकांड
Agra

डॉ. निशा हत्याकांड: गला कटने के बाद डेढ़ घंटे तड़पती रहीं लहूलुहान डॉक्टर, खौफनाक थे वो पल

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों की वजह से मध्यप्रदेश-गुजरात में नाइट कर्फ्यू
India News

कोरोना: हरियाणा में फिर स्कूल बंद, राजस्थान में 144, यहां पढ़िए 10 राज्यों की ताजा रिपोर्ट

21 नवंबर 2020

Social media in Pakistan
Social Network

गूगल, फेसबुक और ट्विटर ने दी पाकिस्तान छोड़ने की धमकी, जानें पूरा मामला

21 नवंबर 2020

अपने पिता के साथ मोहम्मद सिराज
Cricket News

पिता के जनाजे को कंधा भी नहीं दे पाए सिराज, तीन माह पहले हुई थी आखिरी मुलाकात

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
जिरगापुर गांव में पसरा मातम।
Prayagraj

तस्वीरें: एक साथ 14 लाशें देख कांप गई गांव वालों की रूह, रो-रोकर पथरा गईं परिजनों की आंखें

21 नवंबर 2020

पैसों का लेनदेन
Banking Beema

जरूरी खबर: अगले महीने से बैंक बदलेंगे पैसों के लेनदेन से जुड़ा ये नियम, जानिए आपको फायदा होगा या नुकसान

21 नवंबर 2020

पौराणिक ग्रंथों में बृहस्पति को पीतवर्ण, स्थूलकाय, विशाल उदर, भूरे केश तथा भूरी आंखें वाला बतलाया शरीर का रंग पीत वर्ण बताया गया है
Predictions

गुरु और शनि का मकर राशि में हुआ मिलन, जानिए किन राशियों के लिए रहेगा शुभ

21 नवंबर 2020

कंचना, लक्ष्मी
Bollywood

टीवी पर रिलीज 'कंचना' ने ओटीटी की 'लक्ष्मी' को धोया, फिर साबित हुआ नकल हमेशा होती है बराबरी कभी नहीं

21 नवंबर 2020

encounter in nagrota
Jammu

बड़ा खुलासा: पाकिस्तानी हैंडलर के लगातार संपर्क में थे आतंकी, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों को मिले सबूत

21 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X