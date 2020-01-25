शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Fire breaks out due to a cylinder blast in Mehtab CHS building in Kurla West, Mumbai

मुंबईः कुर्ला वेस्ट में मेहताब सीएचएस बिल्डिंग में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट, मौके पर सात फायर टेंडर मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 01:09 AM IST
cylinder blast
cylinder blast - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई के कुर्ला वेस्ट में मेहताब सीएचएस बिल्डिंग में सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट के कारण आग लग गई है। मौके पर सात फायर टेंडर मौजूद है। जान-माल के हताहत की सूचना नहीं है।
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
