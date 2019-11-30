शहर चुनें

असम एनआरसी के पूर्व समन्वयक प्रतीक हजेला पर अनियमितता का आरोप, एफआईआर दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 08:51 AM IST
प्रतीक हजेला
प्रतीक हजेला - फोटो : Social Media
असम में राष्ट्रीय नागरिक रजिस्टर (एनआरसी) के पूर्व समन्वयक  प्रतीक हजेला पर एनआरसी अपडेट करने की प्रक्रिया में बड़े स्तर पर सरकारी धन का गबन करने का आरोप लगा है। इस मामले में एक गैर सरकारी संस्था की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर सीबीआई की भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक शाखा ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है।
असम पब्लिक वर्क्स नाम के एक एनजीओ ने प्रतीक हजेला पर राज्य में एनआरसी की सूची अपडेट करने में बड़े स्तर पर सरकारी धनराशि के गबन का आरोप लगाया है। जिसके बाद सीबीआई ने उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की है।



 
