असम एनआरसी के पूर्व समन्वयक प्रतीक हजेला पर अनियमितता का आरोप, एफआईआर दर्ज

Guwahati: FIR filed against Prateek Hajela (file pic), state coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) by Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO at CBI's Anti- Corruption Branch alleging irregularities of govt funds in NRC updation process. pic.twitter.com/RW5nLWWBZ8
