कोल ब्लॉक नीलामी: अब तक कुल 19 खदानें नीलाम, आज पूरी होगी बोली प्रक्रिया

सरकार द्वारा कोयला खदानों की नीलामी के लिए बोली प्रक्रिया का आज आखिरी दिन है। केंद्रीय कोयला मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि अब तक कुल 19 खदानों की नीलामी हो चुकी है जिसमें से 11 की खुली प्रक्रिया, पांच की गुप्त और तीन की मिश्रित प्रक्रिया से बोली लगाई गई।

Financial bidding will conclude today. We have successfully auctioned 19 mines of which 11 are open cast, 5 are underground and 3 are mixed: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal and Mines