वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली को किडनी की बीमारी, सभी कार्यक्रम और विदेश दौरा रद्द

एजेंसी नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 08:17 PM IST
केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली इन दिनों किडनी की बीमारी से जूझ रहे हैं। उन्होंने गुरुवार को बताया कि 'मेरा इन दिनों किडनी से जुड़ी बीमारियों का ईलाज चल रहा है इसलिए मैं अपने मंत्रालय से जुड़े सारे काम घर से ही कर रहा हूं।'
 



जेटली अभी अस्पताल में भर्ती नहीं हुए हैं, लेकिन संक्रमण के डर से डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें बाहर न निकलने की सलाह दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि जल्द ही उनकी सर्जरी हो सकती है। इसके चलते अगले हफ्ते लंदन में होने वाली वार्षिक आर्थिक वार्ता के लिए उनका दौरा रद्द कर दिया गया है। केंद्रीय मंत्री के करीब सूत्रों ने यह सूचना दी है। 

सूत्रों के मुताबिक 65 वर्षीय जेटली की हाल में जांच हुई थी, जिसमें डॉक्टरों ने किडनी संबंधी बीमारी के संकेत दिए हैं। जेटली सोमवार से मंत्रालय नहीं जा रहे हैं और उत्तर प्रदेश से फिर राज्यसभा सांसद चुने जाने के बाद शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में भी हिस्सा नहीं लिया। मंगलवार को 58 नए सांसदों में से 55 ने शपथ ली थी। जेटली उन तीन सांसदों में से थे जिन्होंने शपथ नहीं ली है। बीमारी के चलते उनके सभी कार्यक्रम और विदेश यात्रा रद्द कर दी गई है। 

2014 में हुई थी सर्जरी
एनडीए सरकार के सत्ता में आने के बाद 2014 में जेटली की बैरिएट्रिक सर्जरी हुई थी। लंबे समय से डायबिटीज से पीड़ित जेटली का वजन बढ़ गया था, जिसके चलते उन्हें सर्जरी करानी पड़ी थी। आशंका है कि उसी सर्जरी से जुड़ी समस्याएं ही इस नई बीमारी का कारण है। पहले यह सर्जरी मैक्स अस्पताल में हुई, लेकिन बाद में जटिलता बढ़ने पर उन्हें एम्स भेज दिया गया था। एम्स के डॉक्टर ही इस वक्त भी उनके घर पर उनका इलाज कर रहे हैं। अंतिम निर्णय लिया जा रहा है कि किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट की जरूरत है या नहीं। 
