FM Jaitley:When our Air Force reached Balakot in KPK before we could get any info some ppl started saying Balakot is along LoC.Some ppl whom I call compulsive contrarians found a new Balakot&didn't check that, that Bala Kote is in our Poonch.Why'd our forces attack our territory? pic.twitter.com/hRINtQS9so