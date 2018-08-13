शहर चुनें

India News ›   Family feuding about heritage after DMK Chief M Karunanidhi death

करुणानिधि की विरासत को लेकर परिवार में शरू हुआ झगड़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 12:53 PM IST
एम. करुणानिधि की मौत को अभी ज्यादा दिन भी नहीं बीते हैं कि परिवार में करुणानिधि की विरासत को लेकर झगड़ा शुरू हो गया है। द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (डीएमके) से निष्कासित करुणानिधि के बड़े बेटे एमके आलागिरी ने उनकी विरासत पर अपना दावा ठोका है। उन्होंने कहा कि कि उनके सभी रिश्तेदार, पिता के समर्थक और सभी सहयोगी उनके साथ हैं। अलागिरी का यह बयान डीएमके कार्यकारी समिति की बैठक से ठीक पहले आया है।
इस दौरान जब उनसे भविष्य के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य की राजनीतिक योजना पर आने वाला वक्त बताएगा। हालांकि उन्होंने कहा कि वह अभी पार्टी के सदस्य नहीं हैं और वह इस बारे में कुछ नहीं कहना चाहते हैं। बता दें कि डीएमके की राजनीतिक विरासत को लेकर दोनों भाइयों में काफी समय से विवाद चल रहा है।  
 

 

