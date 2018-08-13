My father's true relatives are all are on my side. All the supporters in Tamil Nadu are on my side & are encouraging me only. Only time will give the answers...that is all I am willing to say now: MK Alagiri, late DMK Chief M #Karunanidhi's son, in Chennai #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/3dAWMV0a6V— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018
पूर्व लोकसभा अध्यक्ष सोमनाथ चटर्जी का निधन हो गया है। वह कई दिनों से अस्पताल में भर्ती थे।
13 अगस्त 2018