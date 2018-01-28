अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   extremist Kamtapur Liberation Organisation is planning attacks in Bengal says Intelligence agencies

कोलकाताः केएलओ कर सकता है राज्य में हमला, खुफिया एजंसियों ने सेना को दी चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:02 PM IST
extremist Kamtapur Liberation Organisation is planning attacks in Bengal says Intelligence agencies
klo
उत्तर बंगाल में कोच राजबंशियों के लिए अलग राज्य की मांग कर रहा उग्रवादी संगठन कामतापुर लिबरेशन आर्गनाइजेशन (केएलओ) राज्य में हमलों की योजना बना रहा है। केंद्रीय खुफिया एजंसियों ने सेना व सुरक्षा बलों को यह चेतावनी दी है। सरकारी सूत्रों ने यहां इसकी जानकारी दी।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि केंद्रीय एजंसियों ने गंगासागर मेले के कुछ दिनों पहले ही इस आशय का अलर्ट जारी किया था। खुफिया एजंसियों का कहना है कि बीते कुछ समय के दौरान इस उग्रवादी संगठन का काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ा है। लेकिन अब वह अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज कराने के लिए राज्य के विभिन्न स्थानों पर हमले कर सकता है।

केएलओ के संबंध पूर्वोत्तर के दूसरे उग्रवादी गुटों से हैं। इसके काडरों ने म्यांमार स्थित शिविरों में हथियारों व बम विस्फोटों की ट्रेनिंग ली है। सूत्रों का दावा है कि केएलओ ने हाल के महीनों में संगठन में उत्तर बंगाल से युवाओं की भर्ती का अभियान चलाया है। इसके साथ ही उसने इलाके के चाय बागानों व व्यापारियों से जबरन उगाही भी तेज कर दी है। इससे साफ है कि वह आने वाले दिनों में बड़े हमले की योजना बना रहा है।
kolkata intelligence agencies kamtapur liberation organisation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rishi kapoor tweets on indian premier league auction 2018
Bollywood

आईपीएल में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी में कूदे ऋषि कपूर, ट्वीट कर उठा दिया बड़ा सवाल

28 जनवरी 2018

international customs day shah rukh khan ranveer singh salman khan perform
Bollywood

एक इवेंट में दिखे शाहरुख, सलमान और रणवीर, विराट कोहली की पत्नी का रोमांटिक डांस

28 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan Secret Superstar box office collection day 9 in china
Bollywood

'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' बन आमिर ने चीन में कर दिखाया कुछ ऐसा, आप भी हो जाएंगे हैरान

28 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 29th january to 4th febuary
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 29 जनवरी से 4 फरवरी: जानिए किस राशि के लिए हफ्ता रहेगा शुभ

28 जनवरी 2018

hate story actresses urvashi rautela Paoli Dam Zareen Khan Surveen Chawla flop career
Bollywood

'हेट स्टोरी' ने इन 3 हीरोईनों की जिंदगी को किया 'बर्बाद', अब तेरा क्या होगा उर्वशी

28 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar and rajinikanth starrer 2.0 release date postpone again
Bollywood

450 करोड़ में बनी इस फिल्म की रिलीज डेट फिर बदली, रजनीकांत के फैंस को करना होगा इंतजार

28 जनवरी 2018

Sara Ali Khan tiny clutch priced 1 lakh rupees as costly Katrina Kaif red dress
Fashion street

सवा लाख का clutch पकड़े डिनर पर निकली सैफ अली खान की बेटी, इतने में कटरीना ने खरीद ली पूरी ड्रेस

28 जनवरी 2018

indian american personal assistant alleges harvey weinstein
Hollywood

2 साल तक हॉलीवुड प्रोड्यूसर के यूज्ड कंडोम उठाती रही भारतीय मूल की महिला

28 जनवरी 2018

first lunar eclipse in 2018 date, time and impact
Predictions

साल 2018 का पहला ग्रहण, इन 4 राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

28 जनवरी 2018

daily rashifal or rashiphal 28th january
Predictions

आज इन राशि वालों को नौकरी पाने के अच्छे योग है, जानें अपना राशिफल

28 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Person with Tattoo on body may lose job in air force 
India News

अब शरीर पर टैटू गुदवाना पड़ सकता है भारी, जा सकती है वायुसेना की नौकरी

भारतीय वायुसेना में अब उन युवाओं की नौकरी पक्की नहीं कही जा सकती है जिनके शरीर पर टैटू बने हैं। इस नियम को अब न्यायिक मान्यता मिल गई है।

28 जनवरी 2018

kj alphons said bjp would not restrict people from eating and wearing anything
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री अल्‍फोंस के बड़े बोल, कहा- BJP नहीं बताएगी किसे क्या खाना है

28 जनवरी 2018

I would not forgive if film was made on Gandhi and they were shown in Bhangra Says Giriraj Singh
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- गांधी जी पर फिल्म बने और उनको भांगड़ा करते दिखाया जाए तो मैं माफ नहीं करूंगा

28 जनवरी 2018

Spiritual Leader Siddheshwar Swami decline accepting the Padma Shri award
India News

आध्यात्मिक गुरु सिद्धेश्वर स्वामी ने ठुकराया पद्श्री सम्मान, पीएम मोदी को लिखी चिट्ठी

28 जनवरी 2018

prime minister narendra modi addressed nation through 40th mann ki baat
India News

PM मोदी बोले- एक बेटी, 10 बेटों के बराबर, मन की बात की 10 बड़ी बातें...

28 जनवरी 2018

three big railway bridges made by army and material came from doklam
India News

मुंबई में तीन बड़े पुल बना रही आर्मी, दोकलम से आया मटीरियल

28 जनवरी 2018

Award to the officer catching tax cases of 962 crore
India News

962 करोड़ की कर चोरी के मामले पकड़ने वाले अधिकारी को मिला राष्ट्रपति अवॉर्ड 

28 जनवरी 2018

IPL Auction 2018: bjp-congress ministers are against of this auction
India News

IPL नीलामी पर मचा बवाल, केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- जो मिल रहा है उसके भी लायक नहीं हैं खिलाड़ी

28 जनवरी 2018

India signs revised maritime agreement with Seychelles
India News

भारत ने सिशेल्स के साथ किया समुद्री सुरक्षा समझौता, चीन पर रख सकेंगे नजर

28 जनवरी 2018

Army gave information about anti tank missile shortage to government
India News

एंटी-टैंक मिसाइलों की कमी को लेकर सेना ने सरकार को चेताया

28 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस कारण पीएम मोदी ने की नीतीश कुमार की तारीफ

रविवार को 'मन की बात' में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिहार में बीते दिनों दहेज प्रथा के खिलाफ बनाई गई मानव श्रृंखला की जमकर तारीफ की। वहीं मन की बात में नरेंद्र मोदी ने पद्म पुरस्कार देने में बरती जा रही पारदर्शिता का जिक्र किया।

28 जनवरी 2018

Man dies in Mumbai’s hospital due to medical negligence 3:03

MRI मशीन में फंसकर युवक को मिली ऐसी मौत

28 जनवरी 2018

Spiritual leader Siddheshwar Swami refuses to accept Padma Shri Award, writes to PM 1:00

इस सन्यासी ने पद्म पुरस्कार लेने से कर दिया इंकार

28 जनवरी 2018

oxford dictionaries hindi word of the year is aadhaar 2017 1:39

हिंदी वर्ड ऑफ द ईयर बना ‘आधार’, ऑक्सफोर्ड डिक्शनरी में हुआ शामिल

28 जनवरी 2018

Women commandos carry out anti-naxal operations 3:03

अब ये महिला कमांडोज छुड़ाएंगी दुश्मनों के छक्के

28 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

CBI seized cash worth Rs 2.15 crore from the Ministry of Agriculture's official
India News

कृषि मंत्रालय अधिकारी के घर से सीबीआई ने जब्त की 2.15 करोड़ रुपये की नकद राशि

16 जनवरी 2018

woman, who was pregnant with a rape, sought permission from the administration to commit suicide
India News

रेप से गर्भवती हुई युवती ने प्रशासन से मांगी आत्महत्या करने की अनुमति

15 जनवरी 2018

BJP bike rally attacked by tmc workers Arjun Meghwal sit on protest in Kolkata
India News

कोलकाता: भाजपा की बाइक रैली पर TMC का हमला, धरने पर केंद्रीय मंत्री

12 जनवरी 2018

one of the petitioners in triple talaq case Ishrat Jahan joins bjp in kolkata
India News

भाजपा में शामिल होने के बाद बोलीं इशरत- महिलाओं के लिए उठाऊंगी आवाज

1 जनवरी 2018

rose valley chit fund scam: in calcutta a raids on shop after money laundering case
India News

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने रोजवैली की दुकानों की ली तलाशी

28 दिसंबर 2017

West Bengal government will build road on Bhutan border to boost tourism
India News

भूटान सीमा पर सड़क बनाएगी बंगाल सरकार

27 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.