असमः कांग्रेस से निष्कासित विधायक अजंता नियोग भाजपा में होंगी शामिल

असम में कांग्रेस से निष्कासित विधायक अजंता नियोग ने शनिवार को बड़ी घोषणा करते हुए कहा कि वह एक से दो दिन के अंदर भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हो जाएंगी। बता दें कि कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को अपनी असम से विधायक अजंता नियोग को पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में संलिप्त होने के कारण पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निष्कासित कर दिया था। इसके साथ ही असम प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति ने पूर्व मंत्री नियोग को एक नोटिस भी जारी किया था।

I will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party in a day or two: Assam MLA Ajanta Neog who was expelled from the primary membership of Congress yesterday#Guwahati pic.twitter.com/hFIfLFXFOJ