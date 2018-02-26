पूर्व कैबिनेट सचिव टीएसआर सुब्रमण्यम का निधन, रक्षामंत्री ने किया ट्वीट

Extremely shocked to hear the sad news of the demise of T S R Subramanian. He was the tallest amongst all and is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation. Deepest Condolences to all family members. We hope and pray that your ideas and thoughts will continue to guide us.— IAS Association (@IASassociation) February 26, 2018
. Former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanyam is no more. Saddened by the news. He was affable, full of ideas and energetic. In many a debate on TV channels, shared thoughts with him. Condolences to his family and his fraternity.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) February 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सियासी गलियारों में सुगबुगाहट है कि साल 2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों में प्रशांत किशोर, नरेंद्र मोदी के चुनाव अभियान की जिम्मेदारी संभाल सकते हैं।
26 फरवरी 2018