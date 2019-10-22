शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Enforcement Directorate team arrested Humayun Merchant in case related to Iqbal Mirchi

ईडी ने अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन इकबाल मिर्ची मामले में हुमायूं मर्चेंट को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 12:12 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो)
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन इकबाल मिर्ची और उसकी अवैध सम्पत्ति/ कारोबारी रिश्ता/ राजनीतिक साठगांठ कराने से जुड़े मामलों में काफी करीबी रिश्ता रखने वाले व्यक्ति हुमायूं मर्चेंट  को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय की मुंबई टीम ने उसे गिरफ्तार किया है। इसपर राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता प्रफुल्ल पटेल से जुड़े कुछ विवादास्पद संदिग्ध प्रोपेर्टी के खरीद-बिक्री में भूमिका होनेका आरोप है। जांच एजेंसी के सूत्रों के मुताबिक मुंबई के वर्ली वाली लैंड डील में हुमांयू मर्चेंट मुख्य रूप से शामिल था उसकी गिरफ्तारी से प्रफुल्ल पटेल की आने वाले वक्त में मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं।
Most Read

महाराष्ट्र
India News

Maharashtra Exit Poll: महाराष्ट्र में BJP की वापसी, 47 साल बाद फडणवीस के नाम बन सकता है रिकॉर्ड

एग्जिट पोल में महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में भाजपा का सरकार में आना तय दिख रहा है। अगर ऐसा होता है तो महाराष्ट्र 47 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूट जाएगा। जब कोई लगातार दूसरी बार प्रदेश की कमान संभालेगा।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
EPF
India News

पेंशन के लिए दो साल करना होगा इंतजार, केंद्र सरकार बदल सकती है यह नियम

22 अक्टूबर 2019

क्रिकेट
India News

टीम इंडिया ने दी दक्षिण अफ्रीका को पटखनी, 202 रन से ऐतिहासिक जीत

22 अक्टूबर 2019

मेहुल चोकसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुंबई की अदालत में मेहुल चोकसी के खिलाफ दो और मामले दर्ज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-अभिजीत बनर्जी
India News

नोबेल विजेता अभिजीत बनर्जी से मिले पीएम मोदी, कहा- कई मुद्दों पर हुई बात

22 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

पाक के मंत्री की परमाणु बम की धमकी पर राजनाथ सिंह बोले, भारतीय सेना जवाब देने में सक्षम

22 अक्टूबर 2019

बारिश का एक दृश्य
India News

कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु समेत दक्षिण भारत के कई राज्यों में बारिश, केरल में ऑरेंज अलर्ट

22 अक्टूबर 2019

bank strike on Tuesday banks will be close four days due to diwali festival
India News

देशभर में आज बैंक की हड़ताल, दिवाली पर भी चार दिन की छुट्टी से हो सकती है दिक्कत

22 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: ममता सरकार और राज्यपाल धनखड़ में सियासी जंग तेज

22 अक्टूबर 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती पूर्व मंत्री बादल चौधरी
India News

त्रिपुरा: 600 करोड़ के घोटाले के आरोपी पूर्व मंत्री की तबीयत बिगड़ी, अस्पताल में भर्ती

22 अक्टूबर 2019

