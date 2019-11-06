शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Embarrassing handiwork: Government hospital staff threw three patients to a deserted place, one dead

शर्मनाक करतूत: सरकारी अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों ने तीन मरीजों को सुनसान जगह पर फेंका, एक की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 06 Nov 2019 12:51 PM IST
शव
शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के सांगली से हैरान करने वाली एक दर्दनाक खबर सामने आई है। यहां सरकारी अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों ने ही एंबुलेंस से तीन मरोजों को सुनसान जगह पर ले जाकर फेंक दिया। इनमें से एक की मौत हो गई है। मामला सामने आने के बाद मंगलवार को जांच के लिए एक तीन सदस्यीय समिति बनाई गई है। समिति से 48 घंटे में रिपोर्ट तलब की गई है।
विज्ञापन
मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

6 नवंबर 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

6 नवंबर 2019

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

6 नवंबर 2019

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
Manyawar Mohey

नच बलिए-9 के विनर प्रिंस व युविका आ रहे हैं मान्यवर के हल्द्वानी स्टोर, मिलें अपने चहेते सितारों से
cbi.ib,raw
Education

बनना चाहते हैं CBI, RAW और IB में अफसर? जानिए पूरी प्रक्रिया

5 नवंबर 2019

Virgo
Horoscope

कन्या राशि: आज का राशिफल

6 नवंबर 2019

जिसे आवारा कुत्ता समझ ले आए घर, डीएनए टेस्ट के बाद निकला कुछ और
Bizarre News

जिसे आवारा कुत्ता समझ ले आए घर, डीएनए टेस्ट के बाद निकला कुछ और

5 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
government hospital patients
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मीडिया से बातचीत करते शरद पवार
India News

शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान: भाजपा-शिवसेना मिलकर बनाएं सरकार, हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे

6 नवंबर 2019

संजीव कुमार
Bollywood

ये हैं संजीव कुमार के 15 सबसे बेहतरीन किरदार, इन्होंने ही बनाया हरिभाई को सुपरस्टार

6 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बीमारी
Health & Fitness

SPECIAL: भारत में तेजी से बढ़ रही 3 जानलेवा बीमारियां, ये लक्षण हैं तो हो जाएं अलर्ट

6 नवंबर 2019

anushka virat
Bollywood

अनुष्का ने पति विराट कोहली के बर्थडे पर भूटान में किया ये काम, सामने आईं अनदेखी तस्वीरें

6 नवंबर 2019

अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
Bollywood

क्या सच में इस क्रिकेटर को डेट कर रहीं सुनील शेट्टी की बेटी? ताजा तस्वीर से फैली खबरें

6 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

'स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' ने कमाई के मामले में मोहब्बत की निशानी को पछाड़ा

6 नवंबर 2019

malaika arora
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा ने पहली बार अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी पर दिया बयान, बोलीं- 'उस दौरान भी मैं...'

6 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

चिन्मयानंद मामले में सामने आया बड़ा सच, भाजपा नेता ने छात्रा और संजय से लिए थे अश्लील वीडियो

6 नवंबर 2019

Strict action can be taken against lawyers who commit violence
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवाल: हिंसा करने वाले वकीलों पर हो सकती है कड़ी कार्रवाई, हाईकोर्ट में आज सुनवाई

6 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

तीन बार आईएस आतंकियों को बेची गई 13 वर्षीय पीड़िता, रोजाना होता था यौन उत्पीड़न

6 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मूर्ति पर माला चढ़ाते सदस्य
India News

अज्ञात लोगों ने तिरुवल्लुवर की मूर्ति पर फेंका था गोबर, अब हिंदू मक्कल काची के सदस्यों ने चढ़ाए फूल

हिंदू मक्कल काची के सदस्यों ने पिल्लारपट्टी में तिरुवल्लुवर की मूर्ति को फूलों के माला पहनाई। साथ ही रुद्राक्ष और एक भगवा 'अंगवस्त्रम' को उनकी मूर्ति के ऊपर पहनाया। गौरतलब है कि चार नवंबर को मूर्ति को अपवित्र कर दिया गया था।

6 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अब आठ घंटे की नहीं होगी सरकारी नौकरी, सरकार बढ़ाएगी काम का समय

6 नवंबर 2019

मीडिया से बातचीत करते शरद पवार
India News

शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान: भाजपा-शिवसेना मिलकर बनाएं सरकार, हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे

6 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जेपी इंफ्राटेक को निर्देश, 90 दिनों में पूरा करें कॉरपोरेट दिवाला समाधान प्रक्रिया

6 नवंबर 2019

किरण बेदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दिल्ली पुलिस के समर्थन में उतरीं किरण बेदी, कमिश्नर अमूल्य पटनायक को दी ये सलाह

6 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

3,500 किलोमीटर की मारक क्षमता वाली के-4 परमाणु मिसाइल का परीक्षण करेगा भारत

6 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद ने कहा- हिंदू मंदिर तोड़कर नहीं बनाई मस्जिद, हर फैसला मंजूर

6 नवंबर 2019

नेहरू मेमोरियल म्यूजियम और लाइब्रेरी
India News

नेहरू मेमोरियल भी हुआ कांग्रेसमुक्त: अमित शाह बने सदस्य, खड़गे समेत ये कांग्रेसी बाहर

6 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के लिए खींचतान, संजय राउत ने कहा- शिवसेना नहीं करेगी नए प्रस्ताव पर बात

6 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

केंद्रीय और राज्य सूचना आयोग में आयुक्तों की नियुक्ति में देरी पर नोटिस

6 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

संजीव कुमार की मौत के बाद रिलीज हुई थीं ये 10 फिल्में

गुजरे जमाने के जाने माने अभिनेता संजीव कुमार का निधन 6 नवंबर को हुआ था। 1985 में 47 साल की उम्र में इस दुनिया से विदा हो गए संजीव कुमार एक बीमारी के चलते आजीवन कुंवारे रहे थे।

6 नवंबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:02

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के लिए खींचतान, संजय राउत ने कहा- शिवसेना नहीं करेगी नए प्रस्ताव पर बात

6 नवंबर 2019

विनीत शारदा 3:19

भाजपा नेता विनीत शारदा का प्रदूषण पर अजीब बयान,कहा-पाकिस्तान और चीन ने छोड़ी होगी जहरीली हवा

6 नवंबर 2019

आदित्य शुक्ला 1:02

योगी के मंत्री आदित्य शुक्ला ने की प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और अखिलेश यादव पर विवादित टिप्पणी

6 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 2:02

भाजपा-शिवसेना में जारी है सियासी गतिरोध, कांग्रेस-एनसीपी के नेताओं ने राज्यपाल से की मुलाकात

5 नवंबर 2019

Related

sajjan kumar
India News

सिख दंगा मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिया सज्जन कुमार के लिए मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाने का आदेश

6 नवंबर 2019

विनीत शारदा
India News

भाजपा नेता विनीत शारदा का प्रदूषण पर अजीब बयान,कहा-पाकिस्तान और चीन ने छोड़ी होगी जहरीली हवा

6 नवंबर 2019

आदित्य शुक्ला
India News

योगी के मंत्री आदित्य शुक्ला ने की प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और अखिलेश यादव पर विवादित टिप्पणी

6 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

'स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी' ने कमाई के मामले में मोहब्बत की निशानी को पछाड़ा

6 नवंबर 2019

प्याज (फाइल फोटो)
India News

120 रुपये हो सकते हैं दाम, भारत ने अफगानिस्तान, मिस्र, तुर्की और ईरान से मंगवाए प्याज

6 नवंबर 2019

मिड डे मील खाकर बीमार बच्चे
India News

कर्नाटक: चित्रदुर्ग के प्राथमिक विद्यालय में मिड डे मील का भोजन खाकर 60 बच्चे बीमार

6 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited