पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनावों की तारीखों का ऐलान, 20 जिलों में तीन चरणों में होंगे चुनाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 04:05 PM IST
Election Commission announces dates of West Bengal Panchayat general elections
पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव आयोग ने इस साल राज्य में होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव की तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक यह चुनाव मई के पहले हफ्ते के दौरान होंगे। राज्य के 20 जिलों में होने वाले पंचायत चुनाव की प्रक्रिया तीन चरणों में पूरी की जाएगी।। इन 20 जिलों में 1, 3 और 5 मई को मतदान होगा और 8 मई को वोटों की गिनती की जाएगी। 
उल्लेखनीय है कि इससे पहले चुनाव की तैयारियों के सिलसिले में राज्य के चुनाव आयुक्त एके सिंह ने बुधवार यानी 21 मार्च को राज्य के 20 जिलों के जिला पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास अधिकारियों की बैठकी बुलाई थी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक बैठक के दौरान पंचायत चुनावों के नामांकन से संबंधित नियमों पर विस्तार से चर्चा हुई थी। 

सोमवार की बैठक के बाद चुनाव आयुक्त 23 मार्च को जिला शासकों, पुलिस अधीक्षकों व पुलिस आयुक्तों के साथ बैठक की थी। उस बैठक में कानून व व्यवस्था की जमीनी स्थिति की समीक्षा करने के साथ ही पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारियों पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। 

बता दें कि आयोग ने सरकार से 362 पर्यवेक्षक भी मांगे हैं। वह हर ब्लाक में एक पर्यवेक्षक तैनात करना चाहता है। 





