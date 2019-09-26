शहर चुनें

Election commission announces by polls for two Rajya Sabha seats

निर्वाचन आयोग ने दो राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए किया उपचुनाव की तारीखों का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 03:14 PM IST
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग ने दो राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए उपचुनाव की तारीखों का एलान कर दिया है। 16 अक्तूबर को उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार के दो सीटों पर चुनाव होंगे। पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री, राम जेठमलानी के निधन के बाद ये सीटें खाली हुई हैं। 
rajya sabha election commission of india
