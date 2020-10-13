चुनाव आयोग ने 11 राज्यसभा सीटों के लिए चुनाव की तारीखों का किया एलान

Election Commission of India announces dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats as the term of these members (10 from Uttar Pradesh, one from Uttarakhand) is set to expire on 25th November.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
Election to be completed before 11th November. pic.twitter.com/OWKAyLRI92
