India-Egypt Ties: भारत-मिस्र रणनीतिक साझेदारी को नए सिरे से बढ़ाने पर सहमत, राजनीतिक क्षेत्र में करेंगे सहयोग

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सीसी के बीच बुधवार को नई दिल्ली में द्विपक्षीय बैठक हुई। इस दौरान दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी को नए सिरे से बढ़ाने पर सहमति बनी। भारत-मिस्र रणनीतिक साझेदारी के तहत दोनों पक्षों ने राजनीति, सुरक्षा, अर्थव्यवस्था और विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में अधिक सहयोग के लिए एक दीर्घकालिक रूपरेखा विकसित करेंगे।

Delegation level talks led by PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial of Egypt are underway.

