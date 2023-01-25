Notifications

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Egyptian President El-Sisi Visit India-Egypt Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership based on four pillars

India-Egypt Ties: भारत-मिस्र रणनीतिक साझेदारी को नए सिरे से बढ़ाने पर सहमत, राजनीतिक क्षेत्र में करेंगे सहयोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गुलाम अहमद Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2023 05:54 PM IST
सार

मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्लेद फतह अल-सीसी भारत की यात्रा पर आए हैं। वह गुरुवार को भारत के 74वें गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में मुख्य अतिथि होंगे। विदेश सचिव ने बताया कि मिस्र के सशस्त्र बलों की एक टुकड़ी भी परेड में हिस्सा लेगी।

विस्तार

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अब्देल फतह अल-सीसी के बीच बुधवार को नई दिल्ली में द्विपक्षीय बैठक हुई। इस दौरान दोनों देशों के बीच रणनीतिक साझेदारी को नए सिरे से बढ़ाने पर सहमति बनी। भारत-मिस्र रणनीतिक साझेदारी के तहत दोनों पक्षों ने राजनीति, सुरक्षा, अर्थव्यवस्था और विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में अधिक सहयोग के लिए एक दीर्घकालिक रूपरेखा विकसित करेंगे।



बैठक के बाद मीडिया ब्रीफिंग में विदेश सचिव विनय क्वात्रा ने कहा कि दोनों नेताओं के बीच आज की बातचीत का मुख्य आकर्षण द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को रणनीतिक साझेदारी के रूप में आगे बढ़ाना है। जिसमें चार प्रमुख स्तंभ हैं- राजनीतिक और सुरक्षा सहयोग, आर्थिक जुड़ाव, वैज्ञानिक व शैक्षणिक सहयोग, और व्यापक सांस्कृतिक तथा लोगों के बीच संपर्क शामिल हैं।


गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में हिस्सा लेगी मिस्र के सशस्त्र बलों की टुकड़ी
मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति अल-सीसी भारत की यात्रा पर आए हैं। वह गुरुवार को भारत के 74वें गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में मुख्य अतिथि होंगे। विदेश सचिव ने बताया कि मिस्र के सशस्त्र बलों की एक टुकड़ी भी परेड में हिस्सा लेगी। क्वात्रा ने कहा कि बुधवार सुबह, राष्ट्रपति अल-सीसी का राष्ट्रपति भवन के फोरकोर्ट में औपचारिक स्वागत किया गया। इसके बाद विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने उनसे मुलाकात की।
 
उपराष्ट्रपति धनखड़ से मिलेगा मिस्र का प्रतिनिधिमंडल
उन्होंने कहा कि गुरुवार को राष्ट्रपति अल-सीसी मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में भाग लेंगे। हम परेड में मिस्र के सशस्त्र बलों की एक टुकड़ी की भागीदारी भी देखेंगे। क्वात्रा ने कहा कि उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ गुरुवार शाम को मिस्र के राष्ट्रपति और उनके साथ आए प्रतिनिधिमंडल से मुलाकात करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि भारत के गणतंत्र दिवस पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में राष्ट्रपति अल-सीसी की यात्रा दोनों देशों के बीच द्विपक्षीय संबंधों के अनूठे बंधन को दर्शाती है। विदेश सचिव ने कहा कि हमारे गणतंत्र दिवस पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में राष्ट्रपति अल-सीसी की यात्रा संबंधों, सभ्यता के संबंधों और आजादी के लिए साझा संघर्ष के विशेष और अनूठे बंधन को दर्शाती है, जिसे भारत और मिस्र ने वर्षों से विकसित किया है।

