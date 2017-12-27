Download App
NSEL मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस: ED ने 177.33 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच की

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 12:00 PM IST
ED Attaches worth rs 177.33 Crores of Surender Gupta of PD Agro Processors Pvt Ltd & Dunar Foods Ltd
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए 177.33 करोड़ की संपत्ति अटैच की है। यह कार्रवाई पीडी एग्रो प्रोसेसर्स के सुरेन्द्र गुप्ता और दूनर फूड्स लिमिटेड पर की गई है। PMLA और NSEL केस के अंतर्गत यह कार्रवाई की गई है। अब तक इस मामले में 2890 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति को अटैच किया गया है।   
 
