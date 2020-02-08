शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Bongaigaon in Assam

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला असम, रिक्टर स्केल पर दर्ज की गई 5.0 की तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुवाहाटी Updated Sat, 08 Feb 2020 07:25 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
देश का उत्तर पूर्वी राज्य असम भूकंप से झटकों से हिल गया है। असम के बोंगाईगांव इलाके में 5.0 तीव्रता का भूंकप आया है। भूकंप के झटके महसूस होने के बाद लोग घरों से बाहर निकल आए। अभी तक किसी भी प्रकार के जान-माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पुलिस को घटना की जानकारी देती पीड़िता
Kanpur

महिला होटल मैनेजर का 25 लाख के जेवरातों और नकदी से भरा बैग गिरा, पीड़िता का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल

7 फरवरी 2020

old man dead
Mathura

हार्ट अटैक से हुई वृद्ध की मौत, किसी ने नहीं मारा

7 फरवरी 2020

मार्शल आर्ट खेलते बच्चे
Kanpur

गुरु हरराय महाराज के पर्व पर धूमधाम से निकला नगर कीर्तन, बच्चों ने मार्शल आर्ट से कर दिया रोमांचित

7 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
ranjeet bachchan murder case
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड: एक और नया खुलासा, स्मृति जानती थी वो शादीशुदा है, फिर भी...

8 फरवरी 2020

सीएम याेगी की गोद में सुभाष की बिटिया गौरी और साथ में बंधक बनाए गए बच्चे
Kanpur

सीएम योगी ने सुभाष की बेटी गौरी को गोद में लेकर खिलाया, मासूम बच्चों और पुलिस टीम को किया सम्मानित

7 फरवरी 2020

atikraman
Mathura

सड़क पर अतिक्रमण का ग्रामीणों ने किया विरोध

7 फरवरी 2020

earthquake assam
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

इन दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद से लेकर मनमोहन और राहुल तक, इन दिग्गजों ने किया मतदान

8 फरवरी 2020

शिकारा, मलंग और हैक्ड का पोस्टर
Bollywood

Box Office Collection: हिना खान की 'हैक्ड' पर भारी पड़ी 'मलंग', शिकारा ने किया निराश

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Asim, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami
Television

फिनाले से पहले रश्मि-आसिम ने 'बिग बॉस' पर लगाया बायस्ड होने का आरोप, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से है कनेक्शन

8 फरवरी 2020

कानपुर में सीएए के विरोध में चल रहा धरना
Kanpur

यूपी: सीएए के विरोध में धरने का चेहरा बने तो लगेगा रासुका, उपद्रवियों को पनाह देने पर भी होगी कार्रवाई

8 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

झाड़ी से बरामद हुआ था नवजात का शव, प्रकरण में हत्या और पैदाइश छिपाने का केस दर्ज

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

ब्लॉक प्रमुख पर धमकाने और गाली देने का आरोप लगाते हुए लामबंद हुए पंचायत सचिव

8 फरवरी 2020

DDU Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर विश्वविद्यालय में होगी सिविल सर्विसेज की तैयारी, यहां देखें आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: 110 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला वोटर करेंगी मतदान, घर से ही करेंगी पोस्टल बैलेट से मतदान

8 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी कोर्ट आएं और बताएं कि आखिर उनका इरादा क्या है?, पीठ बोली, आपके तर्क में दम

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: मतदान के लिए सुबह 4 बजे शुरु हुई दिल्ली मेट्रो की सेवा

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

भाजपा ने कैब ड्राइवर को दिया अलर्ट सिटीजन अवॉर्ड

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ राष्ट्र विरोधी षड्यंत्र रचने के शक में कैब में बैठे एक यात्री को पुलिस थाने ले जाने वाले कैब ड्राइवर को मुंबई में भाजपा ने सम्मानित किया है।

8 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: एक्जिट पोल के नतीजे
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: एग्जिट पोल नतीजे में आप को बहुमत, भाजपा का क्या हाल

8 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Assembly election 2020 exit poll
India News

एग्जिट पोल: दिल्ली में केजरीवाल की वापसी, भाजपा फिर रह गई दूर

8 फरवरी 2020

अलका लांबा
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव2020: अलका लांबा की सफाई, आप कार्यकर्ता को क्यों मारा थप्पड़

8 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुकदमे से पहले अनिवार्य मध्यस्थता पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, कानून बनाने के लिए यह उपयुक्त समय

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली मतदान
India News

भाजपा ने मुस्लिम महिलाओं की वीडियो की शेयर, लिखा- कागज बचाकर रखना, एनपीआर में दिखाने पड़ेंगे

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 Exit poll results
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: amarujala.com पर देखिए एग्जिट पोल के नतीजे

8 फरवरी 2020

sc st act
India News

एससी-एसटी एक्ट की वैधानिकता पर सोमवार को फैसला सुनाएगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

8 फरवरी 2020

डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड
India News

Group-IB का खुलासा, भारत में 4 लाख से ज्यादा डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड की जानकारी बिक रही डार्क नेट पर

8 फरवरी 2020

महिंदा राजपक्षे और नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

राजपक्षे से बोले पीएम मोदी, उम्मीद है तमिलों की आकांक्षाओं को समझेगा श्रीलंका

8 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

Delhi Election 2020: दिल्ली चुनाव की तस्वीरें

दिल्ली चुनाव की तस्वीरें

8 फरवरी 2020

मोहाली हादसा 1:02

पंजाब के मोहाली में तीन मंजिला इमारत गिरी, मलबे में दबे लोगों को निकालने का काम जारी

8 फरवरी 2020

अलका लांबा 1:59

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव2020: अलका लांबा की सफाई, आप कार्यकर्ता को क्यों मारा थप्पड़

8 फरवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव 2:03

आजमगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने खोला अखिलेश यादव के खिलाफ मोर्चा, लगाए अखिलेश लापता के पोस्टर

8 फरवरी 2020

डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड 3:05

Group-IB का खुलासा, भारत में 4 लाख से ज्यादा डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड की जानकारी बिक रही डार्क नेट पर

8 फरवरी 2020

Related

केजरीवाल
India News

इंजीनियर से लेकर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री तक दिलचस्प रहा है अरविंद केजरीवाल का सफर

8 फरवरी 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

चेन्नई: सीतारमण ने व्यापारियों से की मुलाकात, कहा- अर्थव्यवस्था अपने मजबूत स्तर पर

8 फरवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे रेहान वाड्रा ने पहली बार डाला वोट, कहा-दिल्ली में ट्रांसपोर्टेशन बड़ी समस्या

8 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भ्रामक विज्ञापनों पर रोक के लिए केंद्र सरकार लाएगी नया कानून, 50 लाख तक लगेगा जुर्माना

8 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: अमर उजाला पर सुबह 8 बजे से मिलेंगे सबसे तेज और सटीक परिणाम

8 फरवरी 2020

Sukhoi MKI Brahmos
India News

पढ़ें, कैसे सुखोई-30MKI फाइटरजेट में लगी ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल ने मात्र छह मिनट में तबाह किया युद्धपोत

8 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited