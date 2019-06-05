शहर चुनें

गुजरात के पालनपुर में भूकंप के झटके, घरों से बाहर निकले लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पालनपुर Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 11:31 PM IST
गुजरात के पालनपुर में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। इंस्टिट्यूट ऑफ सिस्मोलॉजिकल रिसर्च के अनुसार लगभग 10:31 मिनट पर गुजरात के बनासकांठा शहर में लोगों ने झटके महसूस किए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.0 आंकी गई है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक किसी भी जान माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
