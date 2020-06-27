शहर चुनें
EAM S Jaishankar addressed on covid-19 pandemic at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism

कोरोना महामारी ने हमारी वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था को तबाह कर दिया: विदेश मंत्री

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jun 2020 12:33 AM IST
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
बहुपक्षवाद के लिए गठबंधन की आभासी मंत्रिस्तरीय बैठक में विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने कहा कि कोविड-19 महामारी ने हमारी वैश्वीकृत आर्थिक व्यवस्था को तबाह करके रख दिया है। उन्होंने  कहा कि  दुनिया भर में 4 लाख से अधिक मौतों ने जीवन के हर हिस्से को बुरी तरह से प्रभावित कर दिया है।
उन्होंने आगे कहा कि हमें अलग तरह की राजनीति करनी होगी और तथ्यों का विश्लेषण करना होगा कि क्या वर्तमान में कोविड-19 महामारी के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए जो हम प्रयास कर रहे हैं वह सही है या नहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि भविष्य में हमारे स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था में बदलाव करने पर भी  बल देना होगा।
 
coronavirus covid-19 s jaishankar coronavirus pandemic

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

