Home ›   India News ›   DRDO’s Anti-Tank Guided Missile NAG successfully completed a series of summer trials

स्वदेशी एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल 'नाग' ने सफलतापूर्वक पूरी की परीक्षणों की श्रृंखला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 09:08 PM IST
'नाग' मिसाइल
'नाग' मिसाइल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
डिफेंस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ऑर्गेनाइजेशन (डीआरडीओ) की तीसरी पीढ़ी की स्वदेश निर्मित एंटी टैंक गाइडेड मिसाइल 'नाग' ने परीक्षणों की एक श्रृंखला को सफलतापूर्वक पूरा किया। ये ग्रीष्मकालीन परीक्षण भारतीय सेना ने पोखरण क्षेत्र फायरिंग रेंज में किए थे। ये परीक्षण सात से 18 जुलाई के बीच किए गए।
यह मिसाइल दिन और रात समेत सभी मौसम परिस्थितियों में भी दुश्मन टैंकों पर निशाना लगाने में सक्षम है। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्रायल के सफल परीक्षण के लिए डीआरडीओ और उपयोगकर्ता मूल्यांकन दल को बधाई दी। 

चार किलोमीटर रेंज के साथ 42 किलो के वजन वाली यह मिसाइल अपने साथ 8 किलोग्राम विस्फोटक ले जा सकती है। पूरी तरह से देश में विकसित यह मिसाइल फायर और फारगेट के आधार पर काम करती है। इससे जमीन से जमीन और हवा से जमीन पर दागा जा सकता है।

drdo defence research and development organisation डीआरडीओ nag missile summer trial indian army
