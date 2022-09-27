Missile: डीआरडीओ ने किया VSHORADS मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, हवाई खतरों को करेगा बेअसर

डीआरडीओ (रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन) ने 27 सितंबर 2022 को ओडिशा के तट से दूर एकीकृत परीक्षण रेंज, चांदीपुर से पोर्टेबल लॉन्चर से वेरी शॉर्ट रेंज एयर डिफेंस सिस्टम (VSHORADS) मिसाइल की दो सफल परीक्षणों को अंजाम दिया।

#WATCH | DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) conducted two successful test flights of Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on 27 Sep 2022 from a ground-based portable launcher from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/UFynnRMgGd