doctors strike live: OPD services are crippled, emergency services will be open

Live: बंगाल-दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई तक हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर, मरीज परेशान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 10:23 AM IST
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से मरीज हुए परेशान - फोटो : ANI
  • पश्चिम बंगाल के बाद अब दिल्ली एम्स सहित देश भर के आज जूनियर डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
  • ममता बनर्जी के अल्टीमेटम के बाद भी काम पर नहीं लौटे डॉक्टर
  • पश्चिम बंगाल में जूनियर डॉक्टरों की पिटाई के विरोध में चार दिन से हड़ताल पर जूनियर डॉक्टर
  • आईएमए ने इस हड़ताल के समर्थन में अखिल भारतीय विरोध दिवस घोषित किया है

10:23 AM, 14-Jun-2019
महाराष्ट्र एसोसिएशन ऑफ रेसीडेंट डॉक्टर्स (मर्द) आज पश्चिम बंगाल में हुई घटना के विरोध में हड़ताल करेंगे। उन्होंने आधिकारिक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा, हम आज अपनी ओपीडी, वार्ड और एकेडमिक सेवाएं सुबह आठ बजे से शाम के पांच बजे तक बंद रखेंगे। आपातकालीन सेवाएं चालू रहेंगी।


10:23 AM, 14-Jun-2019
पश्चिम बंगाल में हुई घटना के विरोध के विरोध में दिल्ली एम्स के रेसीडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन आज हड़ताल पर है। एक मरीज के रिश्तेदार ने कहा, 'मेरी मां का आज डायलिसिस होना था। हमसे कहा गया कि चले जाओ और कहीं और से इसे कराओ।'


10:17 AM, 14-Jun-2019
महाराष्ट्र एसोसिएशन ऑफ रेसीडेंट डॉक्टर्स के अध्यक्ष और मुंबई के सियोन अस्पताल के डॉक्टर प्रशांत चौधरी ने कहा, 'पश्चिम बंगाल में ड्यूटी कर रहे डॉक्टर्स पर एक भीड़ ने हमला किया। जब ऐसा लक्षित हमला होता है तो यह कानून और व्यवस्था का मुद्दा बन जाता है। आज हम घटना को लेकर एक शांत प्रदर्शन करने वाले हैं।'
 
10:06 AM, 14-Jun-2019
पश्चिम बंगाल में जूनियर डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर हैं। वह अस्पतालों में पर्याप्त सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की मांग कर रहे हैं।  इस हड़ताल का खामियाजा मरीजों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। सोमवार को एनआरएस मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल में जूनियर डॉक्टरों पर हमला किया गया जिसके बाद उन्होंने हड़ताल कर दी। इस हड़ताल को देशभर से समर्थन मिलता दिख रहा है। उनके समर्थन में भारतीय चिकित्सा संघ (आईएमए) ने अखिल भारतीय विरोध दिवस घोषित किया है। दिल्ली मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के अलावा पटना और रायपुर एम्स के डॉक्टर भी हड़ताल को अपना समर्थन दे रहे हैं।डॉक्टरों ने ओपीडी लेने से मना कर दिया है। हालांकि वह आपातकाल वार्ड में अपनी सेवा दे रहे हैं।
एचएमटी घड़ी
India News

क्या आपकी यादों में बसी है यह घड़ी, कितना जानते हैं अपनी एचएमटी को

13 जून 2019

चीनी
Business

देश में सूखे से इस साल 15 फीसदी कम रहेगा चीनी उत्पादन, महाराष्ट्र पर सबसे ज्यादा असर

14 जून 2019

nepal government says Traffic Jam not the reason for the death of climbers
World

नेपाल सरकार का दावा, एवरेस्ट पर ट्रैफिक जाम’ पर्वतारोहियों की मौत का अकेला कारण नहीं

14 जून 2019

जगन गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: डाकू ने महिलाओं को पीटा, निर्वस्त्र घुमाया

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रिटिश सिख प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी ने पाकिस्तान में गुरुद्वाराों के लिये ट्रस्ट की योजना बनाई

14 जून 2019

अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में छाएगा भारत का नाम, खुद का स्पेस स्टेशन बनाने की तैयारी में इसरो

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के असर से ध्रुवों पर 280 फीसदी बढ़ी बर्फ पिघलने की दर, अब वैज्ञानिक इसे जमाने में जुटे

14 जून 2019

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 जून राशिफल: गुरुवार और एकादशी के योग में पांच राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

12 जून 2019

Most Read

NDA does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, the triple talaq Bill will be passed soon
India News

तीन तलाक : करारी हार के बाद मजबूर विपक्ष भी समर्थन में उतरा, जल्द बनेगा कानून

संसद के आगामी बजट सत्र में तीन तलाक विधेयक के आखिरकार कानून में बदल जाने के आसार बन गए हैं। बुधवार को केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल द्वारा पारित विधेयक में कांग्रेस की आज तक उठाई जा रही अधिकतर आपत्तियों का निराकरण कर दिया गया है।

14 जून 2019

arrest
India News

कर्नाटक : ‘हलाल’ बैंक के सभी सातों निदेशक गिरफ्तार, मालिक फरार, हजारों निवेशक परेशान

14 जून 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

बैलेट पेपर से दोबारा लोकसभा चुनाव कराने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका

13 जून 2019

India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

14 जून 2019

Government of India reduced ESI contribution rates
India News

मोदी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, ईएसआई अंशदान 6.5 फीसदी से घटाकर चार फीसदी किया

14 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अटकलों पर लगा विराम, वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने कहा- राहुल गांधी बने रहेंगे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

14 जून 2019

एएन-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एएन-32 विमान हादसे में कोई नहीं बचा, सभी 13 लोगों के शव और ब्लैक बॉक्स बरामद

13 जून 2019

By the end of this year Shah will take over as BJP President
India News

साल के अंत तक शाह ही संभालेंगे भाजपा अध्यक्ष पद की कमान

14 जून 2019

There was no meeting between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan in SCO Summit
India News

न नजरें मिलीं न हाथ, एससीओ सम्मेलन में पीएम मोदी और इमरान खान में नहीं हुई कोई बात

14 जून 2019

अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में छाएगा भारत का नाम, खुद का स्पेस स्टेशन बनाने की तैयारी में इसरो

14 जून 2019

15 जून को चमत्कारी बाबा नीब करोरी महाराज का स्थापना दिवस

15 जून को चमत्कारी बाबा नीब करोरी महाराज का स्थापना दिवस मनाया जाएगा। जिसकों लेकर तैयारियां लगभग पूरी कर ली गईं हैं।

14 जून 2019

अमित शाह 1:45

सदस्यता अभियान के बाद संगठनात्मक चुनाव से होगा पार्टी अध्यक्ष का फैसला- भूपेंद्र यादव

13 जून 2019

टॉपर 3:22

जो टॉपिक पढ़ता था उसको खत्म करके ही छोड़ता था: भाविक

13 जून 2019

एम्स 1:04

कोलकाता में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल को एम्स के डॉक्टरों का भी समर्थन, अनोखे तरीके से जताया विरोध

13 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:33

बिश्केक में मोदी-जिनपिंग ने की मुलाकात, मसूद और पाकिस्तान के मुद्दे पर हुई बात

13 जून 2019

