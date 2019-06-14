Live: बंगाल-दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई तक हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर, मरीज परेशान

LiveLive: बंगाल-दिल्ली से लेकर मुंबई तक हड़ताल पर डॉक्टर, मरीज परेशान
Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to observe strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Official statement says, "We are shutting down our OPD, ward and academic services from 8 am to 5 pm today. Emergency services will not be hampered."— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Delhi: Patients face difficulties as Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS is on strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Relative of a patient says, "My mother's dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go & get it done from somewhere else," pic.twitter.com/sFVF6D8VMj— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
Prashant Choudhary, President MARD, Sion Hospital, Mumbai: A mob assaulted doctors on duty at a hospital in West Bengal, when a targeted attack like this happens it becomes a law and order issue. Today, we are doing a silent protest over the incident. pic.twitter.com/qSOJ79ooc3— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019
