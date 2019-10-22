विदेश मंत्रालय में नीति सलाहकार के रूप में अशोक मलिक की नियुक्ति

Ashok Malik (file pic), Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, has been appointed as Policy Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs, on contract basis, in the rank of Additional Secretary for a period of 2 years. pic.twitter.com/orh0CU4Hps— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यूपी के वाराणसी में राइफलमैन गामिल कुमार को पूरे सम्मान के साथ श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। बता दें कि गामिल कश्मीर के तंगधार सेक्टर में शहीद हो गए थे।
22 अक्टूबर 2019