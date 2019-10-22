शहर चुनें

Distinguished Fellow Ashok Malik appoints as Policy Advisor in the Ministry of External Affairs

विदेश मंत्रालय में नीति सलाहकार के रूप में अशोक मलिक की नियुक्ति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 22 Oct 2019 09:56 PM IST
अशोक मलिक
अशोक मलिक - फोटो : ANI
अशोक मलिक को विदेश मंत्रालय में नीति सलाहकार के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। अशोक मलिक ऑब्जर्वर रिसर्च फाउंडेशन से जुड़े रहे हैं और वह राष्ट्रपति के प्रेस सेक्रेटरी भी रह चुके हैं। उनकी नियुक्ति दो साल के लिए अनुबंध के आधार पर की गई है। 
दो दशकों से अधिक समय तक एक पत्रकार के रूप में काम करने वाले मलिक कई प्रमुख भारतीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रकाशनों के स्तंभकार हैं। उन्होंने पायनियर और तहलका में एक सलाहकार संपादक के रूप में भी कार्य किया है। 





 
जम्मू और कश्मीर
India News

कश्मीर में शहीद हुए जवान गामिल कुमार का वाराणसी में हुआ अंतिम संस्कार

यूपी के वाराणसी में राइफलमैन गामिल कुमार को पूरे सम्मान के साथ श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। बता दें कि गामिल कश्मीर के तंगधार सेक्टर में शहीद हो गए थे।

22 अक्टूबर 2019

गुजरात में एटीएस की गिरफ्त में कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड के मुख्य आरोपी
India News

कमलेश तिवारी हत्याकांड में गुजरात एटीएस को बड़ी सफलता, हत्यारोपी अशफाक और मोइनुद्दीन गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2019

BrahMos Missile
India News

ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, 300 किलोमीटर दूर लक्ष्य पर लगाया सटीक निशाना

22 अक्टूबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा
India News

पार्टी महासचिवों के साथ भाजपा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने की बैठक

22 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

NCRB Report: यूपी महिलाओं के लिए असुरक्षित, कांग्रेस ने सरकार को घेरा

22 अक्टूबर 2019

पड़ताल
India News

वीर सावरकर पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के बयान का पूरा सच जानिए यहां

22 अक्टूबर 2019

कतर एयरवेज (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कतर एयरवेज में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से यूक्रेन के यात्री की मौत, हैदराबाद एयरपोर्ट पर उतारा विमान

22 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
India News

बेहद खराब हुई दिल्ली की आबोहवा, 350 के पार पहुंचा PM 2.5 का स्तर

22 अक्टूबर 2019

TMC workers attacked BJP workers alleges BJP MP Raju Bista
India News

बंगाल के भाजपा सांसद का आरोप, टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया हमला

22 अक्टूबर 2019

पटाखें
India News

चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध, उल्लंघन करने वाले होंगे दंडित: सीमा शुल्क आयुक्त

22 अक्टूबर 2019

