Dengue symptoms in more than 40 people in Mangalore, Karnataka

कर्नाटक के मैंगलुरू में 40 से ज्यादा लोगों में डेंगू के लक्षण, प्रशासन सतर्क

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 04:45 AM IST
dengue
dengue
कर्नाटक के मैंगलुरू में डेंगू के लक्षण मिलने से प्रशासन सकते में आ गया है। यहां 40 से ज्यादा लोगों में डेंगू के लक्षण पाए गए हैं, जिन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। इन सभी मरीजों की जांच की जा रही है। डेंगू के ज्यादातर मरीज मैंगलुरू के गुजराकेरे इलाके में पाए गए हैं। डॉक्टर मरीजों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा आराम और पेय पदार्थ पीने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। 
मामले में डॉ. अरुण जिला वेक्टर रोग नियंत्रण अधिकारी ने कहा कि बारिश होने के कारण पानी इक्ट्ठा हो गया है जिससे मच्छर पनप रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सभी उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। डेंगू नियंत्रित करने के लिए लगातार प्रयास जारी हैं।  





 

dengue karnataka dengue symptoms डेंगू क्या है डेंगू के लक्षण कर्नाटक डेंगू बुखार
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

