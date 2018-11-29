शहर चुनें

नोटबंदी के फैसले को उस समय मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार रहे अरविंद सुब्रमण्यन ने बताया बड़ा मौद्रिक झटका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 09:52 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के पूर्व मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार (सीईए) अरविंद सुब्रमण्यन ने नोटबंदी को एक बड़ा झटका बताते हुए उसकी निंदा की है। उनका कहना है कि नोटबंदी का फैसला एक बड़ा मौद्रिक झटका था। जिससे अर्थव्यवस्था सात तिमाहियों में नीचे खिसककर 6.8 फीसदी पर आ गई। जो नोटबंदी के फैसले से पहले 8 फीसदी थी। 
