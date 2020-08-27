दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने अनिल अंबानी को दी बड़ी राहत, दिवालियापन संहिता की कार्रवाई पर लगाई रोक

Delhi High Court stays Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings against Anil Ambani in a matter pertaining to a personal guarantee given by him against a loan taken by Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL) from State Bank of India (SBI). pic.twitter.com/Cfos8wpEr7— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2020
