Delhi Election 2020: शाह का आप पर निशाना- ये निर्लज्ज होकर कहते हैं, हम शाहीन बाग वालों के साथ हैं

Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah at a public rally in Delhi: Aaj bhi nirlaj ho kar kehte hain, hum Shaheen Bagh walon ke sath hain. Jo dange karate hain, jo dango ke liye uksate hain, unko Dilli walon ne vote dene chahiye? #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/LbIDLVTe5B— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को सहारा प्रमुख सुब्रत राय और समूह के दो निदेशकों को अगले आदेश पर व्यक्तिगत पेशी से छूट दे दी है।
24 जनवरी 2020