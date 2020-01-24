शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Amit shah hits out arvind kejriwal and aap

Delhi Election 2020: शाह का आप पर निशाना- ये निर्लज्ज होकर कहते हैं, हम शाहीन बाग वालों के साथ हैं

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 08:13 PM IST
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रचार के दौरान आज भाजपा नेता व गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने आप सरकार और विपक्ष को निशाने पर लिया। करावल नगर रैली में अमित शाह ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार वादों से मुकरती है। इस सरकार ने दिल्ली को पांच सालों में बीस साल पीछे धकेल दिया है। केजरीवाल अब जब वोट मांगने निकलते हैं तो पुराने वादों की बात नहीं करते हैं पर मैं आपको उनके पुराने वादे याद कराऊंगा।
विज्ञापन
अमित शाह ने आप को निशाने पर लेते हुए कहा- आज भी निर्लज्ज होकर कहते हैं, हम शाहीन बाग वालों के साथ हैं। जो दंगे करते हैं, दंगे के लिए उकसाते हैं, उनको दिल्ली वालों ने वोट देना चाहिए?  
 
 
अमित शाह ने कहा कि केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में 1000 नए स्कूल बनाने का वादा किया था, मैं पूछना चाहता हूं कि वे स्कूल कहां हैं। आपने तो मौजूदा स्कूलों की हालत और बिगाड़ दी।  

 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

Panga Review: कंगना की कलाकारी का कमाल, हिंदी सिनेमा का ये है नया पंगा

24 जनवरी 2020

फिल्म पंगा का पोस्टर
फिल्म पंगा में कंगना रनौत
फिल्म पंगा का एक सीन
फिल्म पंगा में कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

Panga Review: कंगना की कलाकारी का कमाल, हिंदी सिनेमा का ये है नया पंगा

24 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: tihar writes convict mukesh family he will be hanged on 1 February come meet him
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः तिहाड़ ने लिखा खत- मुकेश को 1 फरवरी को होगी फांसी, चाहो तो आकर मिल लो

24 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में शशि थरूर और कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जवाब, पांच खबरें

24 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Nandita Das
Kangana Ranaut
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में शशि थरूर और कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जवाब, पांच खबरें

24 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी फिर पहुंचे कोर्ट, तिहाड़ प्रशासन पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

24 जनवरी 2020

Coronavirus
World

कोरोनावायरस: चीन में अबतक 25 की मौत, भारतीय दूतावास ने गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह रद्द किया

24 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में कूदे शशि थरूर, स्वराज कौशल को यूं दिया जवाब

24 जनवरी 2020

Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
स्वराज कौशल
Naseeruddin shah- Anupam kher
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में कूदे शशि थरूर, स्वराज कौशल को यूं दिया जवाब

24 जनवरी 2020

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
विज्ञापन
delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election 2020 amit shah arvind kejriwal aap bjp
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अमर उजाला
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 1st T20I Highlights: भारत का विजयी आगाज, न्यूजीलैंड को पहले टी-20 में छह विकेट से रौंदा

24 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: tihar writes convict mukesh family he will be hanged on 1 February come meet him
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः तिहाड़ ने लिखा खत- मुकेश को 1 फरवरी को होगी फांसी, चाहो तो आकर मिल लो

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

NZvIND: भारत की जीत के वो पांच 'हीरो', जिनके दम से न्यूजीलैंड में लहराया तिरंगा

24 जनवरी 2020

shaheen bagh
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः मंच से 7-8 लोगों को थाने ले गई पुलिस, सभी लंगर संचालक हिरासत में

24 जनवरी 2020

एली कोहेन उर्फ कामिल अमीन ताबेत
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा जासूस, जो दूसरे देश में जाकर बनने वाला था वहां का रक्षा मंत्री, रोचक है कहानी

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषी फिर पहुंचे कोर्ट, तिहाड़ प्रशासन पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

24 जनवरी 2020

सलमान खान, रणदीप हु्ड्डा, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकि
Bollywood

विलेन बनकर नहीं टिकता सलमान के सामने कोई हीरो, नवाज, सोनू, नील के बाद अब हुड्डा के करियर को खतरा

24 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों के परिवार मिलने के लिए तैयार नहीं!, आखिरी मुलाकात की तारीख तय नहीं

24 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case में नया मोड़, अब तीन दोषी फिर जाएंगे कोर्ट, वकील ने जेल प्रशासन से...

24 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले से 20 दिन पहले होगा सबसे बड़ा ट्विस्ट, देखकर घरवाले भी रह जाएंगे हैरान

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सहारा प्रमुख को व्यक्तिगत पेशी से दी छूट, केंद्र और दिल्ली सरकार को नोटिस

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को सहारा प्रमुख सुब्रत राय और समूह के दो निदेशकों को अगले आदेश पर व्यक्तिगत पेशी से छूट दे दी है।

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन
India News

30 जनवरी को दो मिनट के लिए ठहर जाएगा देश, CAA, NRC और NPR के विरोध में प्रदर्शन

24 जनवरी 2020

Jackal and Eagle
India News

कुत्ते, बिल्ली और बाज पर आफत बना सरकार का फरमान, गौवंशी भैरव व शिवा भी हैं परेशान!

24 जनवरी 2020

India successfully test fired 3500 km strike range K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile
India News

भारत ने छह दिनों में दूसरी बार K-4 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का किया सफल परीक्षण, समुद्र में बढ़ी ताकत

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोनावायरस अपडेट: कई देशों तक पहुंचा वायरस, नेपाल में सामने आया पहला मामला

24 जनवरी 2020

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केंद्र ने पवार के दिल्ली स्थित आवास से हटाई सुरक्षा, एनसीपी ने कहा- यह लोकतंत्र के लिए हानिकारक

24 जनवरी 2020

kapil mishra profile, aap aam aadmi party, political life bjp india pakistan tweet
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव : ऐसा रहा कपिल मिश्रा का राजनीतिक सफर, 'हिंदुस्तान-पाकिस्तान' ट्वीट कर विवादों में आए

24 जनवरी 2020

बाबा रामदेव
India News

CAA पर बोले बाबा रामदेव, कहा- देश में अराजकता पैदा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है

24 जनवरी 2020

आरपीएफ डीजी अरुण कुमार और गिरोह का सरगना हामिद अशरफ।
India News

ई-टिकटिंग फ्रॉड के मास्टरमाइंड का रेलवे को 'ऑफर', 2 लाख महीना दो सभी कमियां ठीक कर दूंगा

24 जनवरी 2020

Delhi election 2020 : प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
India News

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर बोले, शाहीन बाग में लग रहे 'जिन्ना वाली आजादी' के नारे

24 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

NZ vs IND : न्यूजीलैंड को हराने वाले टीम इंडिया के 5 हीरो

भारत ने साल 2020 के अपने पहले विदेशी दौरे की शुरुआत जीत के साथ की है। शुक्रवार को ऑकलैंड में खेले गए पांच मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के पहले मैच में विराट सेना ने छह विकेट से मैच अपने नाम किया।

24 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 4:06

स्टोर में बचे खर्च से ग्राहक को मिलता है लाभ-हरकीरत सिंह

24 जनवरी 2020

स्पोर्ट्स 1:30

IND vs NZ: भारत का उम्दा प्रदर्शन, पहले T20 में न्यूजीलैंड को छह विकेट से रौंदा

24 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 3:23

डायरेक्टर जिसने माधुरी दीक्षित को फिल्म के दौरान मां बनने से मना कर दिया

24 जनवरी 2020

बाबा रामदेव 1:37

CAA पर बोले बाबा रामदेव, कहा- देश में अराजकता पैदा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है

24 जनवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोरोनावायरस से निपटने के लिए एम्स अस्पताल पूरी तरह तैयार, अलग वार्ड बनाया

24 जनवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
India News

संविधान को पन्नों में उकेरने वाले असली लेखक

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आधार, हड़ताल, डब्बा और शादी को मिली ऑक्सफोर्ड डिक्शनरी में जगह

24 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीएए के विरोध के बीच रासुका लगाए जाने के खिलाफ याचिका पर विचार से किया इंकार

24 जनवरी 2020

President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro
India News

ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति पहुंचे भारत, गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में होंगे मुख्य अतिथि

24 जनवरी 2020

शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

उद्धव और पवार के फोन टैपिंग का शक, सरकार ने दिए जांच के आदेश, फडणवीस ने किया इनकार

24 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited